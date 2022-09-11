Family or Fiancé Season 3 Episode 4: Fans shower support for Jackie as she opens up about being a victim of abuse

Family or Fiancé Season 3 aired a brand new episode on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour packed episode introduced viewers to the next couple, Jackie and Zuri, who had been dating each other for six years before they planned on getting married. However, they are skeptical of getting their families' blessings as there are still some unresolved issues.
Later in the episode, Jackie revealed that she underwent trauma and abuse when she was very young, which led to her feeling abandoned by her family and was the reason for her misunderstandings with her brother and sister-in-law. While she shared the same with her mother, the latter felt guilty and emotional about not being there for her daughter.
Jackie also made things right with her brother and his wife by the end of the episode. Fans of the show showered support and prayers for the Family or Fiancé star as she opened up about being molested at a public forum.
Family or Fiancé star Jackie opens up about being molested
Family or Fiancé couple Jackie and Zuri addressed their issues with their respective families in their first meeting with expert Tracy McMillan. The pair revealed that Jackie's sister-in-law, Ashley, had given them 30 days notice to leave her old apartment. Although the apartment was offered to the couple to keep it, Jackie didn't want it unless it had her name on the lease.
The couple also complained of Ashley interfering in their lives by visiting the apartment in Jersey City even after she had moved to Florida with her husband. Throughout the episode, Jackie kept fighting with Ashley and blamed the latter for manipulating her brother. She even ended up throwing a fork at her, leading close to a physical altercation.
However, during the Family or Fiancé couple's intervention with Tracy, Jackie realized that it stemmed from a deeper emotional and traumatic issue. The previous night, Ashley had confessed that it was Justin's idea to kick them out and not hers, but Jackie refused to listen.
Tracy explained that it was the feeling of abandonment Jackie felt from her brother which made her take her anger out on Ashley. The expert then sent Jackie to trauma expert Dr. Wendy.
In the session with her, Jackie revealed that she was molested by a person she was close to when she was in kindergarten or first grade. She further confessed that she wanted to be able to tell her mother the same as it had been a burden on her shoulders.
The Family or Fiancé star revealed the traumatic experience to her mother, which made the latter feel sorry for her daughter. Although Jackie assured her mother that it wasn't her fault as she didn't know, the latter felt guilty about not being there and not being able to protect her daughter.
In a confessional, Jackie's mother said:
"Jackie revealing her trauma after all these years...I'm feeling guilty. I feel saddened for her but I just know that she is ready to begin her healing journey and that I would be there for her."
Jackie even sorted out her issues with her brother and sister-in-law, following which her family gave their share of blessings to the couple.
Fans react to Jackie opening up on her experience on Family or Fiancé
Fans understood Jackie's emotions and showed their support for the star as she publicly acknowledged being a victim of abuse.
Season 3 of Family or Fiancé brings in eight couples who are in crisis and looking to get the family members' blessings and address any impending issues before they get married. However, they are given only three days to live with their families and figure out their next course of action.
Tune in for an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN.
Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki