Family Guy season 22 episode 5 release date and time

Family Guy season 22 episode 5 is slated to stream on Fox on November 5, 2023. The show was created by Seth MacFarlane for the Fox Broadcasting Company and first premiered on January 31, 1999. It received acclaim for its humor, memorable characters, and clever social commentary, making it a cornerstone of American television.

The Griffins - a fictional family and their witty dog Brian are the stars of Family Guy, a long-running and popular animated sitcom on TV. The show entertains viewers with its humor, musical numbers, and witty references to pop culture. It showcases the hilarious antics of the Griffin clan and their smart-mouthed canine friend, Brian.

The show is currently airing season 22 on Fox, which premiered on October 1, 2023. Fans can expect new episodes of the season to release every Sunday on the same streaming platform, guaranteeing a consistent source of entertainment. The season consists of 20 episodes, which are produced by Fuzzy Door Productions and 20th Television Animation.

Family Guy season 22 episode 5 release information for various time zones

Family Guy season 22 episode 5 officially titled Old World Harm will stream on Fox. The season has 20 episodes in total, and the finale is likely to release in early 2024.

New episodes of the show air on Fox on Sundays at 6:30 pm PT/ 9:30 pm ET. Here is the release schedule for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): Sunday, November 05, at 6:30 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Sunday, November 05, at 9:30 pm

Central Time (CT): Sunday, November 05, at 8:30 pm

Mountain Time (MT): Sunday, November 05, at 7:30 pm

Alaska Time (AKT): Sunday, November 05, at 5:30 pm

Where to watch Family Guy season 22 episode 5

Family Guy season 22 episode 5 is available on Fox. (Image via Fox)

Fans who want to watch Family Guy season 22 episode 5 have several options, depending on where they live and what they prefer. They can watch the show on Fox, the original network that airs the series, and can also stream it online through various platforms, such as Hulu + Live TV, which includes Fox in its channel lineup. Hulu + Live TV allows viewers to watch Family Guy and other shows live or on-demand.

Family Guy season 22 is also expected to be available on Amazon Prime in the future. This platform already has 21 seasons of the show in its catalog. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers a wide range of movies, shows, and channels to its subscribers.

What to expect from Family Guy season 22 episode 5

The official synopsis of Family Guy Season 22 episode 5 offers a sneak peek into the show's trademark humor. (Image via Fox)

The official synopsis of Family Guy season 22 episode 5 gives fans a glimpse into the hilarious events that are set to unfold in the upcoming installment.

The official synopsis of episode 4 states:

"Peter and Lois vacation in Florida, only to discover they've rented a condo in a retirement community; Brian helps Stewie take his first shower."

As per the synopsis, in this episode, Peter and Lois head to the sunny state of Florida for what promises to be a relaxing vacation. However, things take a humorous turn when they realize they've accidentally rented a condo in a retirement community. This premise sets the stage for some classic Family Guy humor.

Viewers can anticipate a series of amusing situations and interactions between the Griffins and the residents of the community. The generational clash and the misadventures that ensue are likely to result in a slew of witty one-liners and absurd scenarios that the show is known for.

Brian helping Stewie with his first shower promises a heartwarming and funny character-driven plot. (Image via Fox)

Additionally, the synopsis hints at another subplot involving Brian and Stewie, the family's anthropomorphic dog and precocious infant, respectively. Brian assisting Stewie as he attempts to take his first shower suggests a potentially heartwarming and humorous character-driven storyline.

The unique dynamics between these two characters often lead to comedic gold, and fans look forward to their signature witty banter in the upcoming episode, which is set to release on November 5, 2023.