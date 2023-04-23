Family Legacy will shed light on the lives of the children of stars from the music industry. Being the child of a renowned celebrity might have its perks, but the glamor comes with its own demons. The much-anticipated docuseries will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on Paramount+.

The series will consist of five episodes and will feature the children of world-famous artists like Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar, Melissa Etheridge, Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Notorious B.I.G., Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Brandy, and TLC’s Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

Viewers will learn about these artists' careers and some of the biggest moments of their lives from their children's perspective.

Family Legacy trailer and what to expect from upcoming docuseries

Family Legacy will include glimpses from thousands of hours of exclusive footage by MTV and new interviews with the children of famous personalities in the music industry. The new docuseries will be narrated by Quincy Brown, son of Al B. Sure!, the late Kim Porter, and Diddy.

From the trailer, we learn that the lives of star children are far from ordinary as they grow up in different circumstances. Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell's son Baylee shed light on his childhood and revealed that his first crib was on a tour bus.

In an interview with VIBE, Sy’Rai Smith, Brandy’s only child spoke about the pressure she feels as people compare her to her mom.

She said:

"When you have such a legacy, you do feel a lot more pressure than an upcoming artist that doesn’t. God has blessed me with a platform where people can be like, 'Okay, her [Brandy’s] daughter came out with music, I want to go see what that’s about.'"

She further stated:

"But also, there’s another side of it where it’s like, ‘Well, she doesn’t sound as good as her mom,’ or, ‘Her music is not that good compared to her mom.’ That pressure? That scares me. I just really want people to understand that there is a difference. I am me, and my mom is my mom. I love when people do compare me to her because I mean, who wouldn’t want to be compared to my mom?"

The official synopsis of Family Legacy, according to Paramount+ reads:

"Narrated by actor and music artist Quincy Brown, each half hour of the five-episode series will feature the children of legendary music artists and bands including Linkin Park, Van Halen, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, TLC, Biggie Smalls, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Brandy and Melissa Etheridge reliving some of entertainment’s most iconic moments and giving viewers an intimate look at their favorite artists."

It continues:

"Through thousands of hours of exclusive MTV footage and brand-new interviews with the children of our favorite stars, FAMILY LEGACY takes fans on a tour of iconic musicians’ most celebrated moments, with perspectives and untold stories only their kids could provide."

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Executive producers of the show include Bruce Gillmer, Jeremy Davies, Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus, and Lauren Flowers.

Family Legacy will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, on Paramount+.

