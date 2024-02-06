Alexander Nicholas Fanjul, who is a member of the Fanjul family, was arrested on January 28, 2024, for reportedly assaulting a woman. Multiple charges have been imposed on Alexander such as domestic violence by strangulation, false imprisonment, harassment, and cocaine possession, as per People magazine.

Alexander was born to Alexander Fanjul Sr. who serves as the director and senior vice president of the sugar production company, Florida Crystals. The entire business has accumulated profits worth $8 billion until now, as per Bloomberg.

The victim of the alleged assault reportedly told the cops that she was scared that she might die after the heir of the Fanjul family choked her and she was unable to breathe.

The incident happened inside Fanjul's residence and when the police officers arrived, they discovered some blood inside. However, Alexander has denied the accusations of assault and has been already released on a bond of $180,000.

Fanjul family has been involved in the sugar business for many years

When the Fanjul family moved to New York in the 1950s, they were well-known for having long been involved in the sugar plantation industry. With a $8 billion annual income, Florida Crystals is today a massive enterprise in which all of the family members have an equal stake.

The eldest member, Alfonso Fanjul Sr. was employed at a sugar trading company for some time and he later shifted to Palm Beach with the entire family in 1960. The Fanjul family latеr bought a sugar mill in Louisiana and this is what led to the formation of Flo-Sun, as pеr thе Chicago Tribunе.

The family also owns two sugar canе mills that produce around 3.5 million tons of sugar canе еvеry yеar. Thеy additionally invеstеd millions to purchasе 90,000 acrеs of land along with a sugar mill and rеfinеry.

The Fanjul family has also bееn involvеd in different philanthropic activities ovеr thе yеars. Thеy also launched a chartеr school businеss in 2001, lеading to thе еstablishmеnt of Gladеs Acadеmy and Evеrgladеs Prеparatory Acadеmy. The family has additionally owned a lot of resorts in Casa de Campo along with the La Romana International Airport.

The Real Deal states that the family has been making donations to different political candidates for a long time, with Alexander donating around $19,000 to the Republican committees for the midterm election in 2022. Town & Country reported in 2013 that the Fanjul family owned 10 sugar mills along with alcohol distilleries and real estate in Cuba during the 30s.

Circumstances leading to Alexander Nicholas Fanjul's arrest

A police report of Alexander's arrest revealed that he went to the Flagler Steakhouse for dinner with a woman on the day of the arrest. The New York Post states that the duo have been reportedly dating for some time and Fanjul was uncomfortable after he spotted a g*y couple sitting next to them.

Alexander allegedly expressed his frustration in front of everyone inside the restaurant and his anger was still the same until the time he reached home. While the woman tried to talk to him, Alexander reportedly started to hit her continuously on the face.

The woman suffered severe injuries due to the alleged assault and Alexander attempted to take away her purse. While the victim tried to call the cops for help, Alexander snatched her phone and reportedly pushed her to the ground. Fanjul then pulled the victim inside so that she could not leave and allegedly tried to choke her.