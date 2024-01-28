“This should be hate crime”: Video of 2 teens allegedly assaulting a white woman with down syndrome sparks outrage online

A graphic video of two teens allegedly attacking a white woman has recently gone viral. The incident was reportedly recorded at the Southern Cross Station in Melbourne and the woman was punched a few times by the two teens until she fell to the ground.

The attack continued for some time until a man interfered in between and the woman was reportedly suffering from Down Syndrome, as per Daily Mail. One of the teens also said:

"That was (the) aim, you got what you deserve b*tch."

While the video was shared on various social media platforms, netizens reacted to it with one of them describing it as a "hate crime."

Netizens share their opinion on the white woman assault video: Reactions and other details explored

The assault video featuring a white woman and two teens has started to trend online. The motive behind the attack remains unknown and further details on the same remain unknown. Furthermore, there are no details available on if any investigation has been launched on the case.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed their frustration with everything that happened and they took to social media platform X (Twitter) to post their reactions:

NY Breaking reported that the video began with one of the teens punching the woman and while the latter approached towards the girl, she continued to land more punches. The woman was then attacked by another girl from the back and she fell to the ground.

Towards the end, the woman was kicked in the head and a man came in between to stop the fight. Both the teens then walked away from the woman.

As mentioned earlier, the incident reportedly happened in Melbourne but the Victoria Police Department is yet to share a statement on the entire matter.

A similar incident has happened in London in 2023

The latest case of a woman being assaulted by two teens in Melbourne is not the first incident so far. Back in October 2023, a female passenger was attacked by two women inside a train traveling to Paddington and she was reportedly punched in the face, as per The Mirror.

One of the passengers reportedly started to record everything and as the woman was cornered by two men, she began screaming for help at one point. The women continued to attack despite that the victim fell and one of them attempted to get hold of her bag. While the train stopped, a few passengers reportedly interfered to stop the assault.

The British Transport Police confirmed at the time that they had begun investigating the case and that the victim was reportedly 20 years old. They additionally requested eyewitnesses to call 0800405040 or send a message at 61016 and continued:

"We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident on an Elizabeth line train. Everyone has the right to travel without fear of assault or harassment and violence will not be tolerated anywhere on the network."

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital but her identity has not been disclosed until now. Netizens also reacted to the video by calling it "gut-wrenching" and "disgusting."

