Bone Thugs-n-Harmony members list explored amid Krayzie Bone's recent hospitalization

Krayzie Bone, a member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, was reportedly hospitalized on Friday, September 22. As per AllHipHop, he checked into a Los Angeles hospital after he started to cough up a lot of blood.

The rapper underwent a CAT scan, which revealed that an artery inside one of his lungs was damaged. He immediately went for surgery, but the bleeding continued. He is currently on a breathing machine and sedated.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with sarcoidosis. Mayo Clinic says that it refers to small groups of inflammatory cells that grow anywhere in the body.

Krayzie Bone is a member of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The other members are Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Wish Bone, and Layzie Bone.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has a total of five members

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has pursued a successful career since 1991, and their latest album, New Waves, was released in 2017. The group has five members in total.

1. Bizzy Bone

Bizzy Bone and his siblings were victims of kidnapping when they were kids. He met the rest of the members of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony when he was 13 years old. He has released albums like The Beginning and the End and The Midwest Cowboy in his solo career.

Bizzy has also appeared in some films. He is currently married to singer and model Jessica Nancy Cassidy.

2. Flesh-n-Bone

Flesh-n-Bone is one of those members of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony who has had a lot of legal issues over the years. He had a dispute with one of his neighbors once, following which he reportedly pointed a rifle towards his neighbor to save himself.

He was also sentenced in 2000 after he threatened his friend Tarrance Vickers with a rifle. Charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation were imposed on him. He was arrested again in 2009 on charges of gun possession.

He has released five albums in his career. His latest album, To the Bone, was released in 2022. He has made guest appearances on a few singles.

3. Wish Bone

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Wish Bone has rarely disclosed anything about himself over the years. The 48-year-old has worked with record labels like Interscope and Warner Music Group.

He is known as the co-founder of Thugline Records alongside Krayzie Bone. He is the father of two children and released a single titled Breakdown in 1997, which was his collaboration with Mariah Carey.

4. Layzie Bone

Also known as Steven Howse, he is the brother of Flesh-N-Bone. He has released ten albums in his solo career. His debut album, Thug By Nature, was released in 2001 and reached the top of the charts.

Layzie Bone has also released a few collaboration albums with the Bone Brothers, Young Noble, Big Sloan, and others.

5. Krayzie Bone

Krayzie Bone has also been a successful entrepreneur and is the founder of companies like Mo Thugs Family, The Life Entertainment, and more. His debut album, Thug Mentality 1999, was a commercial success.

His latest album, QuickFix : Level 3: Level Up, was released this year. He has also been a recipient of two Grammy Awards.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has released ten albums so far

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's debut album, Faces of Death, was released in 1999. They have released many more albums over the years, and their latest release was New Waves, which came out in 2017.

They have also released two EPs, titled Creepin on ah Come Up and Bone 4 Life. The group has won various accolades at the American Music Awards and Grammy Awards.