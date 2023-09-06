"Save the poor girl": Matty Healy and Gabbriette indulge in PDA, sparking hilarious reactions online 

Gabrielle Bechtel, professionally known as Gabbriette, a 26-year-old rising model and singer, was spotted in an outing with The 1975’s lead vocalist Matty Healy in New York City on Monday, September 4.

Photos of their seemingly PDA-filled stroll around the streets of NYC showed the model sporting a black tank top and a gray skirt paired with knee-high black boots, while Matty Healy donned an all-black ensemble with combat-style sneakers.

Matty and Bechtel were also photographed as they were waiting at a restaurant. They were later seen leaving the shop together. Although their recent pictures have sparked speculations of a romance, neither of the two singers responded to the speculations, nor did their representatives confirm anything.

Netizens had some hilarious reactions to the photos. One user commented under Pop Hive’s post on the same:

Netizens react to Matty Healy and Gabbriette's outing in NYC. (Image via X/@thepophive)

Gabbriette Bechtel and Matty Healy's recent public appearances came two months after the latter's highly publicized and alleged short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift.

Internet erupts in hilarious reaction over Gabbriette and Matty Healy's photos

While some netizens were left quite flabbergasted after coming across the photos of Gabbriette with Matty Healy, others jokingly threw shades at the English singer. A few others believed that the photos were not real and were either photoshopped or generated using AI.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gabbriette hails from the girl group Nasty Cherry

Bechtel, who was born in Orange County, California, on July 28, 1997, rose to fame in 2019 when she was featured in a Netflix documentary streaming television series called I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry. The show revolved around English singer-songwriter Charlie XCX. It demonstrated how she formed a musical band, "Nasty Cherry," with the help of her friend Emmie Lichtenberg, who later became the band's manager.

Gabbriette’s musical fame and captivating social media presence garnered her more than 550K followers on Instagram. Before the documentary on Netflix, Gabrielle Bechtel worked as a model under No Agency New York and L.A. Models.

The model shared more about her journey as an “Instagram Chef” in an interview with British Vogue published on May 29, 2023. As narrated by Tish Weinstock, Gabrielle Bechtel was sipping on a green juice while they spoke over a Zoom call.

Bechtel said in the interview that she never felt like she fit in, adding that most students at her high school were “strictly white” girls with blonde hair, while she and her sister were Hispanic. The model shared how she was called awful names in high school but eventually learned to pay less attention to them.

“I was convinced I was going to be a professional ballerina, and I still am,” she added.

The Nasty Cherry member moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams in ballet but found herself performing in music videos instead. Gabrielle Bechtel danced in Dev Hynes’ music videos on MTV. She found her way into modeling from there and shared that she had been a hard-working yet unpaid model for a long time.

However, Gabbriette has begun to establish her foot in the modeling industry with her participation in Italian fashion house Diesel’s Fall Winter 2023.24 runway in February. Bechtel was also featured in campaigns for popular fashion brands such as Heaven by Marc Jacobs, SKims, and Bottega Veneta.

Apart from modeling, Gabbriette shared how she has found her essential appeal in her ‘90s goth girl aesthetics.

“Now I know exactly what I want, I can do my make-up in five minutes. It’s eyeliner, eyeshadow, and then I put my eyebrows on. I have this little eyebrow pencil that I bought at CVS,” she said.

Gabrielle Bechtel also spoke about her outfit styles and leather jackets and pants being the key aesthetics. She shared that she finally learned to dress up for herself and wear whatever she feels comfortable in, unlike in the past, when she used to dress up for other people.

Gabbriette has a knack for exploring her culinary skills as well. She credited her source of inspiration to her Mexican mother and German father and the mixed cuisines she grew up relishing in her house. The model started experimenting with food during lockdown and even filmed herself cooking to keep the boredom at bay.

Her Instagram feed showcases quite a number of dishes made by her. Gabbriette revealed that she was working on a cookbook and dreams of opening a cafe someday.