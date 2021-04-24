Fans come up with hilarious reactions as Corpse Husband replies to Elon Musk on Twitter

Corpse Husband recently slid into the comments section of Tesla CEO and tech mogul Elon Musk's post on Twitter, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.

While the 23-year old faceless sensation is known for having struck up conversations with a slew of popular celebrities, such as Halsey, FINNEAS, Lil Nas X and more, his recent comment on an Elon Musk's tweet ended up attracting a significant amount of traction online.

Catgirls — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 24, 2021

In the aforementioned reply, Corpse Husband nonchalantly stated his definition of beauty to be "Catgirls," a popular term which has become synonymous with his persona and style of music.

In light of this unexpected response, several of his fans soon flocked to the comments section and weighed in on his reply.

Twitter reacts to Corpse Husband's "Catgirls" comment on Elon Musk's tweet

Corpse Husband has witnessed a meteoric rise in terms of popularity over a relatively short span of time.

From initially starting out as a horror narrator to taking over the internet with his Among Us streams, he has been in the midst of a prolonged purple patch that seems to be showing no signs of fading anytime soon.

Apart from gaming, Corpse Husband has also made a name for himself in the music circuit with his songs "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "Agoraphobic" raking in stellar streaming figures on Spotify.

His recent collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly on "Daywalker" has only added further weightage to an impressive discography that continues to set tongues wagging across the globe.

He has also developed quite the social media presence, thanks to an ever-increasing army of fans, who never fail to hype and support him. Back in March, Corpse Husband also spoke about "buying a Tesla" while on call with Machine Gun Kelly.

Often known for his eccentric wordplay and humorous replies, his most recent response to Elon Musk led to several hilarious replies from fans:

What about sharkgirls?🙁 pic.twitter.com/IQ6xSUKC4s — banshee | luminarae headers pinned ☀️🌱 (@valkyraelovebot) April 24, 2021

the real question is if you've gotten a tesla yet pic.twitter.com/pAwzjFpxTQ — arwa❗️ (@corpseyhands) April 24, 2021

How about a certain catboy purr

🌱🌟💚 pic.twitter.com/KmoqcuVP0c — Dee Dee (@Seraphine_W23) April 24, 2021

elon musk seeing corpse in his mentions rn pic.twitter.com/mW4bF6i38K — shru :) xen stan acc (@sadgirlera_) April 24, 2021

What made his reply all the more hilarious was the fact that he nonchalantly decided to strike up a conversation with fans under the post of one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the world:

no that is a photo of @KarlJacobs_ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 24, 2021

With his tongue-in-cheek response garnering a significant amount of attention online, Corpse Husband continues to throw his weight around on Twitter, courtesy of a thriving social media presence and a burgeoning fandom.