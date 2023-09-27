Fans criticize the Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" sneakers: “Setting the kids up to get bullied”

The Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" sneakers, which will be released in October, are capturing attention for their distinctive design. This unique rendition showcases plaid designs enveloping the upper section of the footwear, with an intent to create a contemporary yet timeless appeal that Jordan Brand believes will captivate a younger audience.

Now, here's the intriguing twist. While plaid is a staple in autumnal attire, it's rarely seen gracing the world of sneakers. Conventionally, plaid is the go-to pattern for button-down shirts and wraps. Now, Jordan Brand is breaking new ground by embellishing the sneaker with a variety of plaid motifs, marking a courageous innovation in footwear aesthetics.

Fans criticize the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

However, not every sneakerhead is happy with this new version. Fans criticize the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers, warning they are "setting the kids up to get bullied."

Fans criticize the Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" Sneakers

The public reaction to the Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" sneakers has been far from universally positive.

Fans on the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

Fans are not so happy with the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

Fans are not liking the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

Fans about the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

Fans are unhappy with the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

Comments like "These going somewhere worse than the outlet," "I couldn’t scroll past this fast enough," and "How is this company still in business" capture the collective sentiment of fans who seem disappointed.

Fans are not happy with the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

Another fan bluntly stated, "Noooooope."

Such responses from fans can't be taken lightly. They play an important role in shaping the future of any collection.

Fans are not delighted with the Air Jordan 5 “Plaid” sneakers (Image by Instagram/@sneakernews)

And in this case, they suggest that Jordan Brand might need to reevaluate its design approach for this particular release.

Design details of Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" sneakers

Expand Tweet

Setting aside the criticism, let's delve into the details. The Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" sneakers come adorned with black netting on the side panels and Total Orange accents on the speckled laces, Jumpman tongue branding, and the shark teeth design on the black midsole.

The pair is finished with an icy outsole. The shoe is set to retail for $160 and will be available in kid's sizes on October 20 at select retailers and Nike.com.

The Air Jordan 5 "Plaid" sneakers have clearly divided opinion. While the brand aimed to create a trendy, modern classic for kids, the response from the general public suggests differently. Because they represent the viewpoint of the consumer and have an effect on the brand's future course, these fan comments are quite important.

With the launch slated for October, it remains to be seen whether these divisive shoes will find their footing in the market or if the criticism will lead Jordan Brand back to the drawing board.