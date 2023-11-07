Fans criticize Kendall Jenner’s look in the latest Jacquemus ‘Guirlande’ campaign: “Go girl give us nothing”

Kendall Jenner’s look in the latest Jacquemus ‘Guirlande’ campaign has officially been unveiled, featuring the celebrated supermodel of the Kardashian clan at the helm of the Holiday 2023 lineup.

The campaign teases the holiday spirit with an aura of glam and seduction, reflective of the season's festive flair. Jacquemus, known for its chic and avant-garde fashion narratives, presents a holiday collection that promises to capture the imagination with its glitzy appeal and cozy warmth.

The campaign images radiate with Kendall's portrayal, dressed in a selection of ready-to-wear garments and accessories. From shearling robes that whisper luxury to dresses that shimmer with holiday cheer, the collection is a vivid depiction of holiday fashion. The color palette matches the essence of winter, following the sparkling silver and gold against a backdrop of classic holiday reds, pine greens, and pure whites.

Fans criticize Kendall Jenner’s look in the latest Jacquemus ‘Guirlande’ campaign (Image via Instagram/@jacquemus)

The release of the Jacquemus ‘Guirlande’ campaign was greeted with mixed reactions as fans took to social media to express their opinions. A particular comment that stood out was, "Go girl give us nothing," reflecting a sentiment echoed by others.

Fan reactions about Kendall Jenner’s look in the latest Jacquemus ‘Guirlande’ campaign

Despite the glamorous depiction of Kendall Jenner in the Jacquemus ‘Guirlande’ campaign, fans did not hold back their critical views. The choice of Kendall Jenner, a model and personality known for her massive following and influence, was expected to add a special touch to the holiday collection.

However, the comments underline a palpable disappointment, calling the approach allegedly "boring" and lacking innovation—unexpected for a brand that prides itself on pushing the boundaries.

The reactions indicate a craving for more from Kendall and Jacquemus, suggesting the campaign may have missed the mark in delivering the captivating allure often associated with the model and the brand.

Some comments even stated, "This makes me like Jacquemus less" and "Why? Why???? so boring and uninspiring," showcasing a disconnect between the campaign’s intention and fans’ expectations.

The Jacquemus ‘Guirlande’ campaign's impact is significant as it not only promotes the new collection but also shapes the brand's image in the public eye.

Kendall Jenner's portrayal, meant to be a festive highlight, has reportedly fallen short in the eyes of many. The Jacquemus campaign serves as a reminder that even the most dazzling holiday collections are subject to the discerning tastes of a passionate audience.

The Jacquemus 'Guirlande' campaign, sparkling with holiday spirit and fashion innovation, continues to become a topic of debate as more fan reactions pour in.