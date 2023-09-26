Fans dismiss the leather constructed Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers: "Ehh, not a fan of the leather"

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers are set to make a striking entrance into the market, being one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. First unveiled earlier in the year, this reimagined version has kept enthusiasts on their toes, eagerly waiting for actual images after several months of teasers and mock-ups.

The anticipation built around these sneakers redefines their iconic status. It also reflects the brand’s continual innovation and the high expectations set by previous releases such as the AJ1 “Lost & Found” and the AJ3 “White Cement Reimagined.”

Fans reacting on Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

However, not everyone is thrilled about the new design. Fans dismiss the leather constructed Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers, and their anticipation seems to be met with a mixture of disappointment and criticism. "Ehh, not a fan of the leather," says one, pinpointing the switch from nubuck upper to tumbled leather as a significant drawback.

Fans don't seem happy with the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers

After the reveal, fans did not hold back their opinions. One fan commented that "leather is a no go."

Others were more outright in their disapproval of the sneakers, with remarks like “Ruined. As usual,” and “Imma stick with my 2019 joints… that leather just doesn’t sit well with me.”

A handful also voiced concerns about the durability and appearance of the leather, saying, “These just don’t look right” and “These will crease horribly…Like the Motosports.”

Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers will be released on February 17, 2024

Despite the fans’ mixed reactions, the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers have retained much of the original design, remaining relatively faithful to the OG. The familiar support wings, midsoles, and other characteristic features are still present, with the primary change being the shift in material.

This experimentation with atypical materials showcases the brand’s willingness to innovate and refresh even their most iconic pairs. Scheduled for release on February 17, 2024, these reimagined sneakers come with a price tag of $215.

The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers have certainly stirred conversations, with fans expressing varied opinions on the material shift. While some are critical of the change, others appreciate the brand’s innovative approach and the sneaker’s forgiving nature against creasing.

Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined (Image via Instagram/@nicekicks)

The blend of tradition and innovation encapsulated in this release exemplifies the brand’s commitment to staying ahead, even if it means challenging the norms.

As the release date approaches, it remains to be seen how the market will ultimately embrace this blend of the old and the new, and whether the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” reimagined sneakers will meet the high expectations set by their predecessors.