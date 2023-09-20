5 cheapest Air Jordan sneakers to purchase in 2023

Nike's one of the most demanded models is the Air Jordan sneakers due to their iconic history and cultural significance. The first-ever Air Jordan was introduced in April 1985 in six cities and was designed by Nike's lead designer, Peter Moore. Unlike most basketball shoes of the era, these shoes were made with premium leather and had unique color blocking.

Whether it is Air Jordan 1 Low, High, or Zoom CMFT, each Air Jordan model has a unique design and features. Sneakerheads can buy Air Jordans at the cheapest price range directly from Nike. Let's see some of the affordable Air Jordans now available in Nike.

Air Jordan sneakers like Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, AJ 1 Mid, Zoom CMFT 2, and XXXVII Low are currently available at the cheapest price

1) Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low 'French Blue' is a women's exclusive sneaker released only in March this year. It is a part of the 2023 spring lineup of Jordan Brand. This modified Air Jordan 1 Low version boasts a complete leather construction on the upper. The primary color of the shoe is white, while French Blue is used on the overlays, heel counter, and laces.

The shoe is in an approved French Blue/Sport Blue-Neutral Grey-Sail color combination. The retail price for the Air Jordan sneaker was $135. Currently, the pair is available for $108.97 only.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Expand Tweet

Another women's exclusive special Air Jordan 1 sneaker was released in 2022. It is a classic retro Air Jordan sneakers. The vintage indulges in a bright arrangement reflective of a previously released Jordan Delta 3 Low. The collar and heel region include embroidered leaf patterns throughout the design, giving the shoe a nostalgic feel.

Leather and suede construction emerges from the forefoot up to the mid-foot, along with the Nike swooshes eschewing their usual design in favor of a stitching build consistent with some of Nike's celebratory makeups. Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Tiki Leaf” retailed for $135. Currently, the pair is available for $108.97 only.

3) Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Celestial Gold' arrived in 2023 in the sneaker market. The upper of this Air Jordan sneaker is dressed in a white and beige color scheme, and it is accented with orange sail Swooshes and light blue embellishments on the lateral ankle collars and tongues. Aside from the color choice, the silhouette stays true to its comfortable building materials, mesh and soft suede.

The Zoom Air logo on the tongue tabs and the trademark Jordan Wings branding on the lateral side are elements carried over from the previous iteration. The finishing touches include a sole unit made of rubber. The retail price for the Air Jordan sneaker was $150. Currently, the pair is available for $105.97 only.

4) Air Jordan XXXVII Low

Expand Tweet

Air Jordan XXXVII Low 'Siren Red' was released on January 9, 2023. It features a strong, reinforced leno-weave fabric upper that provides containment and uncompromised performance on the court. The shoe is designed with a white, black, and siren red color scheme, which Jayson Tatum first revealed during a Duke University workout.

The structural upper features perforations for ventilation and is knit in jet black, while the tongue's trim, upper collar, and pull tab all lend additional dark accents to the light-white design. The retail price for the Air Jordan sneaker was $175. Currently, the pair is available for $105.97 only.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase

Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase "Black/Gym Red" was released on May 24, 2023, with a price tag of $130. The shoe is designed with a black and gym red color scheme, with the iconic Nike swoosh in white on the side. The FlyEase technology allows for easy on and off, making it an excellent option for athletes who need to change their footwear during games or practices quickly.

The shoe also features a durable leather upper that provides support and stability on the court. It is an innovative basketball shoe that will provide comfort and efficient performance. This Air Jordan sneaker is currently available for $91.97.

All the Air mentioned above Jordan sneakers are available for the cheapest price at Nike. Buy now!