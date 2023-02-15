Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

The wait is over for AJ1 lovers as a new version of Air Jordan 1 Low is coming to the market soon. This summer 2023, Nike will introduce the Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneakers with a more comfortable structure.

The color palette is the same as the Air Jordan 1 Low "White Aquatone," with only slight modifications on top of a pale aqua-hued base with white leather paneling fitted all over. It has also elevated the look of the new AJ1 Low model.

This new pair of AJ1 Lows, reinvented with Flyease technology, will retail for $130. As per the leaks from various sneaker outlets, it can be expected that the Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneakers will be available both online and offline on Nike stores and the SNKRS app, along with other selected retailers.

Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneaker will exclusively retail in men's size

AJ1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneaker close-ups (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a popular sneaker that has been in production since the mid-1980s. Like many Jordan models, the demand for the AJ1 Low has fluctuated over time. The sneaker's popularity has been influenced by a variety of factors, including celebrity endorsements, colorway releases, and cultural trends.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneaker showcases the Swoosh that strikes the shoe's medial and lateral sides, and the heel badge and tongue tag have winged basketball and Jumpman emblems in celestial gold.

Elaborating the history of the Nike AJ1, Nick Engvall said on Sneaker History,

"The story of the Nike Air Jordan 1 begins well before the sneaker ever became public knowledge. In the early 1980s, Nike Co-Founder was on the verge of flipping the footwear business upside down like the waffle soles he and Bill Bowerman had turned into running shoes in the decade prior."

He further added,

"The Air Jordan 1 began as a basketball sneaker, found a second life with skateboarders in the 1980s, launched the retro crazed world that we live in today where new colorways and collaborations seem to release every week."

AJ1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneaker side profiles (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ1 Low has seen a surge in popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors in recent years. This may be due to a growing interest in retro-style sneakers as well as the sneaker's iconic design and association with Michael Jordan.

AJ1 Low has been released in a variety of colorways and collaborations, further fueling its popularity. The new model has a cool color tone with a combination of white and aqua blue. Eyestays are the main iconic feature of this new Air Jordan, which fastens with velcro and connects with elastic laces.

Flyease technology, designed by Tobie Hatfield, features a zipper around the medial collar for more convenience and faster entry and exit. This feature makes the new pair one of the most user-friendly AJ1 Lows ever manufactured.

AJ1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" Sneakers up and front profile (Image via Sportskeeda)

The demand for the AJ1 Low is likely to continue to be high among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors, especially for this AJ1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" one.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Flyease "White Aquatone" is expected to be released sometime in the summer of 2023. It will be available in men's sizes at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $130.

