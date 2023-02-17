Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Salt Lake City" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has had a successful 2022 year, and they have always remained at the top of the industry. As the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, it has been focusing on technological advancement and adding modernistic touch to thitsneaker models, especially the debuting Air Jordan 1.

One of the latest sneaker iterations of the Air Jordan 1 model is the Air Jordan Elevate, a women's exclusive version. The swoosh label and Jordan team created Air Jordan 1 Elevate specifically for women and added a few inches to heights. The AJ1 Elevate sneaker model seamlessly blends vintage ethos with modern sensibilities.

The latest makeover to surface over the Air Jordan 1 Elevate model is the "Salt Lake City," which will celebrate the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Games. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on February 19, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "Salt Lake City" sneakers are celebrating the 2023 All-Star game

Nike is currently the leading sportswear brand in the basketball world. The swoosh label has gone on to give some of the best sneakers to the basketball world and their sponsored players, including Air Jordan 1, Dunks, LeBrons, and more.

Now, the swoosh label is furthering its involvement in basketball by launching a "Salt Lake City" makeover upon the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low for the upcoming All-Star Weekend. The 72nd All-Star Weekend will be held from February 17, 2023, to February 19, 2023.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be hosted by Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. In the duration of three days, the finest NBA players will compete with each other in an array of games. The latest Air Jordan 1 Elevate makeover celebrates the city in which the tournament is held.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate sneaker model debuted in February 2022 and instantly overtook female sneakerheads' hearts. The sneaker features air cushioning and a modified chunky platform sole unit. The shoe's most recognizable traits include a sky-high midsole and a concealed winged basketball logo.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate "Salt Lake City" sneakers don a "White / Sanddrift / Oil Green / Baltic Blue" color scheme. The official site introduces the upcoming sneakers,

"The Great Salt Lake Desert sits at 4,250 feet above sea level. These J's aren't quite that high, but their thick, cushiony platform soles will add inches to your elevation. Colors are inspired by the earth tones, blue skies and snow-dusted hills of the winter desert, while suede details and a polar fleece collar lining reflect the textures of the landscape."

The upper of the shoes is constructed out of leather and suede material, which provides a premium look and structured feel. The shoe's makeover is dressed as a homage to the Utah's diverse geography. The white leather mimics snow-dusted hills, contrasting with the suede overlays in sand-drift hues.

The swooshes come clad in a Baltic Blue hue, contrasting with the creamy air sole unit. The shoe is slated to be released via Nike and select retailers for $135.

