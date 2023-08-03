Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Hyper Royal” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The revamped version of the vintage Air Jordan 1 Low, referred to as the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, which debuted in February 2022, has already been presented in various eye-catching makeovers.

Now in 2023, as autumn approaches, Jordan Brand plans to release a brand-new "Hyper Royal" model in honor of the original AJ1 High. The new colorway of the sneaker model will be entirely wrapped up in a Black/Hyper Royal-White palette.

The recently unveiled Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "Hyper Royal" shoes are anticipated to be available at some point in November 2023, according to Sole Retriever, even though the sportswear corporation has not made an official statement about them.

These sneakers will be available in women's sizes and have a $135 suggested retail price per pair. The SNKRS app, Nike's physical and online stores, and a few other Jordan Brand-related retail locations will all sell the sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Hyper Royal” shoes are inspired by the popular AJ1 High colorway

Jordan Brand, the joint venture between Nike and Michael Jordan, had a prosperous 2022 and is still in the spotlight this year. As the brand gets closer to its 40th year of existence (now 38 years), it has been emphasizing technological breakthroughs and giving its sneaker models, particularly the Air Jordan 1, a modernistic touch.

The backstory of the first iconic shoe is underlined on the brand's webpage as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description continues as:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan Elevate, a variant of the Air Jordan 1 that is available only in women's sizes, is one of the most recent iterations of the shoe. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate, which has a bulky appearance and adds a few inches in height, was created with women in mind by the Jordan team and Nike.

The AJ1 Elevate sneaker design expertly combines the retro aesthetic of Michael Jordan's AJ1 with the contemporary sensibility of women's needs.

The stylish color combination of the sneaker is Black, Hyper Royal, and White. Its all-leather construction features a Black foundation that is emphasized by Royal Blue accents on the eyestay, toe boxes, heel counters, and Swoosh embellishments.

The stylish design is finished off with a tweaked chunky platform sole in White, a Royal Blue rubber outer sole unit with the shape of the trademark "Wings" insignia in the back, cork insoles, and other eye-catching details.

Watch out for the upcoming "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate shoes, which will be released in shops later this year. It asserts both flair and support by fusing traditional components with contemporary aesthetics.

Fans can get notifications when the shoes go on sale by using the SNKRS app or signing up on the Swoosh website.