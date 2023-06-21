After the termination of the partnership between Adidas and Kanye West in October 2022, $1.3 billion worth of sneakers were left unsold, which greatly affected both parties. The unsold Yeezy stock resulted in a huge loss for the German label.

To cover the losses as well as find a solution, CEO Bjorn Gulden announced a restock for the leftover sneakers at the annual meeting held by Adidas on May 11, 2023.

The restock was made on May 31, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers. These unsold Yeezys were mostly manufactured in 2021 or 2022, as a product of the partnership between Kanye West and the German label's team.

The Adidas CEO further announced that some of the proceeds from the sale will go towards charitable organizations. However, as the German label planned to release multiple sneakers on May 31, 2023, they also applied a "no return" rule upon the Yeezy sneakers.

Since many of these shoes were manufactured more than a year ago before the split between Kanye West and Adidas, they were infected by mold. The mold-covered sneakers were sold at retail price, meaning that it cost around $200 per sneaker. The cost as well as damaged shoes have left fans enraged.

Fans express their disappointment towards the mold-affected Adidas Yeezy restocked sneakers

As part of the restock, slides and foam runners were sold at lower prices. Since they are made of rubber and Evasole material, they were not affected by the mold.

On the other hand, sneakers made from suede, mesh, and leather, were affected by mold. This could have been due to the lengthy storage time in non-ventilated warehouses.

The no-return policy deeply upset many sneakerheads. Many fans pointed out that the mold-affected sneakers were probably the reason why the German label didn't offer any return or exchange policy in the first place.

These reactions clearly indicated that the fans were disappointed with the German label and wanted them to take some action regarding the matter.

Multiple sneakerheads explained that the sneakers have been sitting in the warehouses for over a year. A few fans pointed out that the mold was probably the result of the sneakers being stored in a non-temperature-controlled area.

A few fans came up with names such as "Yeezy Mold Runner," "Covid Stock," and "Aged Yeezy" for the mold-ridden pairs.

Following multiple complaints, it is possible that the German label might offer a refund or exchange for these sneakers. However, official confirmation on the matter is not available as of now.

