Fans find Tori Kelly’s track, Alive if I Die, "eerie" after blood-clot scare

Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed last Sunday night, July 23. Her EP, Tori, was released on July 28, only a few days after the hospitalization. One of the tracks in the EP, called Alive if I Die, has particularly caught the attention of fans, given its eerie timing in the midst of the singer's health scare.

Perfectwurk @perfectwurk



music.apple.com/us/album/alive… These lyrics are eerie, considering what just happened. But if this ain’t the perfect pop song. That chorus

On July 23, the Grammy award-winning artist complained about rushed heart beats and discomfort while she was dining with her friends, as reported by TMZ. She was subsequently admitted to the ICU of the Cedars-Sinai hospital, where doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs and other vital organs.

According to TMZ, she was in a "really serious" condition and is currently recovering in the ICU.

Exploring the lyrics of Tori Kelly's Alive If I Die song

Alive If I Die garnered particular attention given the word "die" in the title and Kelly's current battle in the ICU.

The song's lyrics, however, describe a different story. The tone of the song is more about eternal love and devotion towards a loved one. A bond which can last many lifetimes. Some of the lines in the song go as follows:

"Put your body on mine/So I can fall asleep on your chest/In this life and the next."

The lyrics at the start of the song are also euphoric and romantic, yet has a morbid undertone:

"You might be the death of me. But it might be like ecstasy."

The change in theme of the album was something that Tori Kelly discussed in an interview with Hollywood Life in 2022.

"I'm going into this next chapter ready to have fun again! I'm ready to talk about love," she said.

The song, coupled with Tori Kelly's health scare, has prompted several netizens to react to it on social media:

Darnell 🇹🇹 @trini87 Tori Kelly dropping an EP with a track called “Alive if I Die” the week she almost died is eerie.

shannon @hypmotizingddl The last thing Tori posted being the alive if I die promo feels so eerie now. I would literally never sing that song again

shannon @hypmotizingddl The last thing Tori posted being the alive if I die promo feels so eerie now. I would literally never sing that song again

SharkGirl @x7_twin The fact that tori kelly’s song “Alive if i die” drops this Friday but she’s currently in the icu fighting for her life is so crazy. Life is so wild. & the first part she dropped says “Feeling like i could die today “ Lord have mercy praying she starts doing better 🥺

Some fans also commented under Tori's Instagram post promoting the release of the EP:

Fans comment about eerie connection to the lyrics of "Alive If I Die." (Image via Instagram/@torikelly)

Tori Kelly posts an update about her health condition

In a recent social media post, Tori Kelly addressed her recent health scare. In a hand-written letter, Kelly thanked her doctors, the hospital staff, and fans, expressing how grateful she is. She finished the letter by writing:

"I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Ever since Kelly's new EP dropped on July 28, fans have been showering praises on the singer.

cameron @cambeserious tori kelly came out with a HIT like this is too good pic.twitter.com/LikDao5wDV

On Wednesday, Kelly's husband André Murillo also posted a statement on his Instagram story, announcing that "Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger."