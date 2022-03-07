Fans go gaga over Keanu Reeves as Batman in DC League of Super-Pets

The character of Batman has been portrayed by many talented actors on the big screen as well as on TV. A new name has now been included in the roster of actors. The Matrix star Keanu Reeves is the new voice of the Caped Crusader in the new animated flick, DC League of Super-Pets.

It had already been announced that Keanu was going to voice a character in the movie, but the character's name had never been revealed. In a teaser, Reeves’s Dark Knight can be seen bonding with his pet dog Ace, the bat hound that is voiced by comedian and actor, Kevin Hart.

Batman, Superman, and other DC Comic characters’ pets will join forces in DC League of Super-pets

In the teaser, Keanu Reeves' batman can be seen brooding in the park alongside Ace, who has the same vibe. Both the superhero and the hound have a lot in common, like their traumatic childhood and serious demeanor. The trailer quickly cut the tension when Ace pounced on the Dark Knight and started playing with him.

At the end, it was also revealed that Krypto's favorite toy, called 'Squeezy Bruce,' is a Batman-shaped doll that squeaks when squeezed. Ace and Batman's reaction to it was outright hilarious. Unsurprisingly, fans are raving about Reeves' inclusion in the movie, especially as the popular superhero.

The new teaser was strategically launched days after Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit the theaters. A critical as well as a box office success after a long time for DC, Warner Bros. is looking forward to continuing the success streak with DC League of Super-Pets.

More about DC League of Super-Pets

DC League of Super-Pets is an animated film with an exciting cast. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as Krypto, Superman’s loyal dog; John Krasinski as Superman himself; Vanessa Bayer as PB, Wonderwoman’s pet pig; Natasha Lyonne as Merton, Flash’s speedy turtle; Diego Luna as Chip who becomes Green Lantern’s pet, and many more.

While the big-budget live-action flickS focus on the mighty superheroes, the animated counterpart will showcase the lives of the pets who turn super.

In the first trailer, fans saw Justice League members like Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and Green Lantern defeated by the evil Lex Luthor. Superman seemed to be in distress as he was shot with a glowing green kryptonite bullet. While the mighty heroes have fallen, the Super Pets gang led by 'good boy' Krypto will team up to save the planet.

They will have to hone their newly acquired powers, learn to work as a team, and fight an evil cat with superpowers.

The DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled for release in theaters across America on May 20, 2022. The film will also be released on HBO max, 45 days after its theatrical release.

