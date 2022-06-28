Fans have mixed reactions of India’s disapproval of Marcus' new girl in Seeking Sister Wife Episode 4

TLC's Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night. While the drama was consistent, fans were left with mixed reactions regarding a conversation between Marcus' new girl Bina and his second wife, India. India wasted no time before grilling Bina about her intentions with Marcus and why she was interested in a polyamorous relationship.

In Episode 4 of Seeking Sister Wife, Titled Three's a Crowd, India didn't shy away from making it known that she was unsure of Bina. She also set limitations for Marcus. Bina, on the other hand, was ready with her answers.

At one point, as India continued to grill her with questions, Bina outright told the Seeking Sister Wife star that she was obsessed with Marcus. India was taken aback but replied that she was being territorial.

Fans watched the intense conversation and had mixed reactions. While some thought the star was hypocritical, others thought she was just being smart and cautious.

Tempting Sweet ♥ @Jaeiconz India is smart. Sir the dynamic has changed we ALL must like her in order for her to continue. Have the Snowdens taught you nothing?! Respect the women bruh!! #seekingsisterwife India is smart. Sir the dynamic has changed we ALL must like her in order for her to continue. Have the Snowdens taught you nothing?! Respect the women bruh!! #seekingsisterwife

Fans left with mixed reactions after India and Bina's intense conversation in Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 4

Taking to Twitter, some fans applauded India for creating boundaries and standing up to Bina. While a few other fans praised Bina for telling India as it was and not holding back.

NiK @LilNiK8 #tlc “I don’t think polygamy is the route to not get cheated on.” OH REALLY INDIA?! Say it louder for your sister wife in the back bc y’all are literally in a polygamous relationship with Mini Marcus so he’ll stop cheating on her! #seekingsisterwife “I don’t think polygamy is the route to not get cheated on.” OH REALLY INDIA?! Say it louder for your sister wife in the back bc y’all are literally in a polygamous relationship with Mini Marcus so he’ll stop cheating on her! #seekingsisterwife #tlc https://t.co/r47h17cxtH

The Shady Lady @NKallicharan India acting like she is wife #1 has me 🙄. Girl, have several seats. You were a side chick and now want to act like the main. #SeekingSisterWife India acting like she is wife #1 has me 🙄. Girl, have several seats. You were a side chick and now want to act like the main. #SeekingSisterWife

SasScales @SasScales

#seekingsisterwife India done met her match when it come to Bena. Ha! India done met her match when it come to Bena. Ha! #seekingsisterwife https://t.co/4SMu4mIZcn

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng Bina implied that India is “obsessed” with Marcus SHOTS FIREDBina implied that India is “obsessed” with Marcus #SeekingSisterWife SHOTS FIRED 💥Bina implied that India is “obsessed” with Marcus #SeekingSisterWife

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 Thank goodness India is not impressed with the situation regarding Marcus! #seekingsisterwife 🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 Thank goodness India is not impressed with the situation regarding Marcus! #seekingsisterwife 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾😇😇😇😇😊😊😊😊

Mama @aadenaike86 India is me cuz sis is asking ALL the important questions! #SeekingSisterWife India is me cuz sis is asking ALL the important questions! #SeekingSisterWife

Asheley Reid @AsheleyReid Idk why India acting like she wasn’t a single woman getting with Marcus WHEN HE WAS MARRIED to his first wife #seekingsisterwife Idk why India acting like she wasn’t a single woman getting with Marcus WHEN HE WAS MARRIED to his first wife #seekingsisterwife

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas



YOU'RE



THE



SIDE



CHICK!



#seekingsisterwife India needs to STFU...you were fugging this clown when he had a whole WIFE...You're not his wife or his fiance...YOU'RETHESIDECHICK! India needs to STFU...you were fugging this clown when he had a whole WIFE...You're not his wife or his fiance...YOU'RE THESIDECHICK!#seekingsisterwife https://t.co/JVSWQ84Y76

Jasmine @HotazzJazz I like how Bina stood up for herself because India was trying to bulldoze over her like girl chill… cause Marcus gonna do what he want anyways #seekingsisterwife I like how Bina stood up for herself because India was trying to bulldoze over her like girl chill… cause Marcus gonna do what he want anyways #seekingsisterwife

More details on what happened this week in Seeking Sister Wife Episode 4, Season 4

After his date with Bina, Marcus decided it was time to bring her home to meet India and Taryn. Bina and Taryn had already met and developed a friendship years ago when Marcus introduced her as his friend. So Taryn had no issues with Bina; she was, in fact, happy.

On the other hand, India had never met Bina before and felt a little more protective of Marcus. The Seeking Sister Wife star wanted to ensure that Bina was there for all the right reasons.

India asked Bina why she wanted to date Marcus. She replied, saying that because she wouldn't do it with anyone else. Continuing, Bina said:

"I think if the vibe wasn't amongst us, I wouldn't be open to it. But because the vibe is there and I feel like that in the event a issues arises, I feel like that we would be able to be women and talk about it. After ten years plus a friendship, it's worth giving it a shot."

When India asked Bina why she didn't want a monogamous relationship, Bina replied that it was because one would always get cheated on. She added that if it happened in front of one's face, it wouldn't be considered cheating because you'd always know where they are.

During her confessional, the Seeking Sister Wife star shared:

"I don't think polygamy is the route you take to not get cheated on. I think that if that's the reason why you're going into it, maybe you're not going into it with the best reason. Because I think it needs to be more than just not getting cheated on."

Bina shared that she was nervous at first because India seemed intimidating. India shared that she was guarded because Marcus trusted everyone quickly. India shared that Marcus would've known someone for two hours and would've told them his entire life story.

After India opened up about why she seemed intimidating, Bina asked her when she turned out to be so obsessed with Marcus. India, Marcus, and Taryn were shocked by her comment. But India shared that she was being territorial.

Seeking Sister Wife airs every Monday at 10.00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far