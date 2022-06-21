"Marcus is so cringy": Fans slam Marcus claiming he only wants one thing on Seeking Sister Wife Episode 3

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 returned for an all-new tense episode on Monday night. Titled Can't Clip These Wings, Marcus Epps had a date with a potential 3rd sister wife on this week's episode. While his second wife was still trying to figure out how she felt about this, Marcus didn't think twice before telling her that he was planning on getting physical with his potential new wife before marrying her.

Viewers weren't happy with the Seeking Sister Wife star's revelation. They took to social media and claimed that Marcus only wanted one thing, and that was s*x. Episode 3 of Seeking Sister Wife featured drama in each couple's lives. But what irked fans most was Marcus' behavior.

Fans criticize Marcus after he revealed he wanted to test waters with Vena in Seeking Sister Wife, Season 4, Episode 3

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Marcus only wanted s*x and didn't care about the feelings of his other wives. Some also added that his behavior was cringey.

Just a chick 🐥tweeting @KristineAz There it is! Sex is THE most important part of a relationship to Marcus. It should also be said that there’s ZERO doubt he’s gonna want some new sex in a couple years where he will say, once again, that 4 women is all he’ll have time for, so don’t be concerned. #seekingsisterwife There it is! Sex is THE most important part of a relationship to Marcus. It should also be said that there’s ZERO doubt he’s gonna want some new sex in a couple years where he will say, once again, that 4 women is all he’ll have time for, so don’t be concerned. #seekingsisterwife

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas



He started having sex with YOU when he was MARRIED to Taryn!



#seekingsisterwife India, gf...why are you so surprised Marcus is talking about bringing in another woman...He started having sex with YOU when he was MARRIED to Taryn! India, gf...why are you so surprised Marcus is talking about bringing in another woman...He started having sex with YOU when he was MARRIED to Taryn!#seekingsisterwife https://t.co/m58QBIIX8N

Sharon Godbolt @SharonGodbolt #SeekingSisterWife Marcus just wants Sex! he doesn't give a damn about any of these women's feelings ... #SeekingSisterWife Marcus just wants Sex! he doesn't give a damn about any of these women's feelings ... https://t.co/DVSEHJaGPu

Str8todapoint @africanqueen81

#SeekingSisterWife Marcus, come on. Everything doesn't need to be about sex... Marcus, come on. Everything doesn't need to be about sex...#SeekingSisterWife https://t.co/2GNiQdmkSG

Here's what happened during Marcus and Vena's first date in Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Episode 3

As the episode kicked off, his first two wives, Taryn and India, were seen planning a date for Marcus and Vena to go on. During her confessional, India shared that she thought it was good that Vena was made aware that the other two ladies were in support.

India added that it did not change the fact that she was still apprehensive because she didn't know if she was 100% ready to watch her husband dating someone else.

Marcus said that Vena and he met 12/13 years ago. He revealed that they just vibed, and he brought her home to hang out with him and his first wife. Ever since then, they've been friends. This was the first time Vena explored the idea of being in a plural family.

During their date, Vena asked Marcus how many wives he planned on having. To which he replied, saying that three was a charm. Marcus revealed that they decided to look for another person to join their family because when he'd spend alone time with one, the other two would have each other to keep them company and take care of the family and the house.

Meanwhile, Taryn and India were at home waiting to hear how Marcus' date with Vena went. When Marcus returned, he shared that the date went well and that he would be bringing Vena home so that she could meet the ladies. Taryn and Vena had already met and knew each other. But it would be the first time that India would meet her.

When the question about the Seeking Sister Wife star's intentions on getting intimate with Vena was posed, he shared that he planned to see how things go. When India shared that she and Taryn hadn't had time to see if things were fine, Marcus said he had s*x with India before they could get married, and claimed that this was no different from when they were dating.

Fans who watched the episode were irked by Marcus' reaction. They took to social media and claimed that Marcus only wanted one thing, and that was s*x.

