What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 3 air? TLC’s show to explore Sidian x Tosha’s new sister wife

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will air its new episode at 10/9c on June 20, 2022, on TLC. The new upcoming episode will see couples facing new doubts and also see a potential new sister wife of Sidian and Tosha Jones.

The show films the lives of five polygamous families as they set relationship boundaries while searching and courting for potentially new sister wives. Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield, Sidian and Tosha Jones, Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis, Steve and Brenda Foley, and Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps feature on the show.

All about Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 3

The new episode of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will air on Monday at 10/9c. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Can't Clip These Wings, reads:

"The Epps are dating, but not everyone is on the same page; the Merrifields bond with Lea, but red flags leave them questioning things; the Joneses have a potential sister wife; Nick Davis brings home a surprise."

In the preview of the clip, Epps and Merrifield's family are dealing with the question of physical intimacy – can the sister wives get physical with their partner? If not, then why, and if yes, then when.

In Merrifield's family, Lea is taking it one step at a time to get close to Garrick as she does not want to rush into things and make things awkward between them. She is trying to bond with him in the kitchen to see if they have any “chemistry” or not.

Lea confesses that she likes Garrick as he is “respectful.” She sits down with Dannielle to know about the boundaries in their polygamous relationship, to which the latter replies, “no s*x,” which does not go well with Lea as she thinks Dannielle is working as a “guide” and a “gatekeeper” in their relationship.

Sidian and Tosha Jones, on the other hand, have found a “new woman” in their life and are hoping that she could be their sister wife. The beauty pageant winner from the Philippines is their new potential sister wife, whom they met a couple of years back. They both like her but are doubtful if she would agree with being a sister wife as she comes from a “conservative family.”

Recap of Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 Episode 2

In last week's episode, Merrifield's video call Roberta (Bert), who has been insecure and jealous of the idea of a third wife. Bert and their potential third wife, Lea, started off with a rocky relationship, but Danielle adores Lea’s sense of humor.

The Foleys are currently courting April, who they met five months ago, and Branda likes her a lot and hopes that she is comfortable with the idea of a polygamous relationship.

Nick Davis is currently on his first date with Danielle. Although she sees herself committing to the relationship for a lifetime, she asks for some time as she never thought of being in such a relationship. Danielle is eager to have s*x with Nick despite all the issues and hopes April and Jennifer will agree.

Tune in on Monday to watch the new episode of Seeking Sister Wife on TLC. Viewers can also stream the show online from the TLC website or its app. The show will also be available on Discovery+, Philo TV, Hulu+ Live TV, FuboTV, Sling, DirecTV, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV.

