Why are Seeking Sister Wife fans criticizing The Merrifields courting another sister wife?

TLC's hit series Seeking Sister Wife returned with its fourth season and an exciting premiere episode that aired on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. Season 4 of the reality TV show was already a hit among viewers due to its popularity over the past three seasons.

Over the years, Seeking Sister Wife has shed light on various polygamous families, each dealing with unique situations consisting of relationship issues, trust, and religious beliefs all bound together to explore the lived idea of polygamy, along with an avid search for a potential sister wife.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives."

Fans react to Seeking Sister Wife family The Merrifields looking for a potential new member

Although Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield have had Brazillian native Roberta as a new sister wife in their lives, her physical absence has encouraged the duo to find another potential sister wife who can be present to spend time with the family. Dannielle convinced her partner to bring Lea, a new sister wife, into the picture.

Check out what fans have to say about the same.

kari @kari_123_ @LRK75338366 @TLC And, you can tell, his wife is only doing this to get back at Roberta. She doesn’t want Roberta & is hoping this will make her just @LRK75338366 @TLC And, you can tell, his wife is only doing this to get back at Roberta. She doesn’t want Roberta & is hoping this will make her just https://t.co/mFxCAbO4Fq

Jacqueline Lapierre @Jlapierre75 @TLC People who want this lifestyle should watch brown family and see how life is going for kody and take notes on what not to do @TLC People who want this lifestyle should watch brown family and see how life is going for kody and take notes on what not to do

Tami Krough @tsktsk69 @TLC Strange couple, Danielle should leave him and find someone that loves just her. @TLC Strange couple, Danielle should leave him and find someone that loves just her.

Alexa @sirissister @TLC Haha! Dannielle is only going along with a third wife because it’s pissing off Roberta. Also If Dannielle had self confidence I don’t think her shirt would be cut to her stomach. @TLC Haha! Dannielle is only going along with a third wife because it’s pissing off Roberta. Also If Dannielle had self confidence I don’t think her shirt would be cut to her stomach. 😉

Rasheda Ross @YWF_Stoner26 This mf living in a damn mobile home with a wife, 2 kids, and a dog. Where you putting more wives?! #seekingsisterwife This mf living in a damn mobile home with a wife, 2 kids, and a dog. Where you putting more wives?! #seekingsisterwife https://t.co/4XcoyQ3vc6

JustAskShari @askshari They are living in a camper w 2 kids and want to add 2 more wives #seekingsisterwife They are living in a camper w 2 kids and want to add 2 more wives #seekingsisterwife https://t.co/SoqugrX9CC

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



#seekingsisterwife So Roberta isn't even there and they are ready to find a fourth? Maybe the fourth wife will be from Denmark and they can see her in 3 years. 🙄 So Roberta isn't even there and they are ready to find a fourth? Maybe the fourth wife will be from Denmark and they can see her in 3 years. 🙄#seekingsisterwife

simp vicious @justy70190771 #seekingsisterwife

this gonna be her in the background the whole time the other wife shows up this gonna be her in the background the whole time the other wife shows up #seekingsisterwifethis gonna be her in the background the whole time the other wife shows up https://t.co/xH7U967dtq

Where do the Merrifields stand on Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife?

Since its debut in 2018, Seeking Sister Wife has documented the journeys of families involved in polygamous arrangements.

This season looked at five families: former members Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield; Sidian and Tosha Jones; newcomers Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis; Steve and Brenda Foley; and Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps as they deal with potential new sister wives and navigate through their existing relationships and marriages. While some dynamics work, others create more drama.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield, legally divorced after 13 years of marriage, started the season fresh, trying to build their lives along with their new sister wife, Roberta. However, the entry of another potential sister wife, Lea, who Garrick is currently courting, makes it difficult for Roberta.

In a confessional on Episode 1, Garrick revealed that Dannielle confided in him that they would need another sister wife apart from Roberta. She felt like a third wife would help her not feel alone when the Brazilian native spends time with her partner.

The Seeking Sister Wife star said:

"For me, I explained to her that if Bert's with Garrick, then I have someone to support me and we can do things together and vice-versa so we're not alone. I think that's why you get married, you don't wanna be alone right?"

Garrick understood all of the sister wives' standpoints and believed that while Roberta would want to spend time with him, it would also not be fair for Dannielle to be alone when that happens.

As far as Dannielle is concerned, she revealed that her "jealousy is not coming back." She said:

"I think that there will definitely be an adjustment with the third coming in and I think it will be maybe a little bit more challenging for Roberta being on the opposite end of it, you know?"

The Seeking Sister Wife duo revealed that they had been getting to know Lea, who is from California, for the past three weeks and have been bonding well with her. They said that she has a strong presence, is artistic, and "definitely a go-getter," and plans to meet her and her son from a previous plural marriage.

Although they thought it might be tough for Roberta, Dannielle revealed that there will never be a perfect time and they just have to get along with it.

Seeking Sister Wife on TLC saw a few of the former cast members make their appearance and three new families with different but equally interesting dynamics marking their debut this season. Together, they ensured an exciting storyline that gave viewers their dose of the good old drama.

