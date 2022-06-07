Why are Seeking Sister Wife fans criticizing The Merrifields courting another sister wife?

TLC's hit series Seeking Sister Wife returned with its fourth season and an exciting premiere episode that aired on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. Season 4 of the reality TV show was already a hit among viewers due to its popularity over the past three seasons.
Over the years, Seeking Sister Wife has shed light on various polygamous families, each dealing with unique situations consisting of relationship issues, trust, and religious beliefs all bound together to explore the lived idea of polygamy, along with an avid search for a potential sister wife.
The official synopsis of the show reads:
"The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives."
Fans react to Seeking Sister Wife family The Merrifields looking for a potential new member
Although Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield have had Brazillian native Roberta as a new sister wife in their lives, her physical absence has encouraged the duo to find another potential sister wife who can be present to spend time with the family. Dannielle convinced her partner to bring Lea, a new sister wife, into the picture.
Check out what fans have to say about the same.
Where do the Merrifields stand on Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife?
Since its debut in 2018, Seeking Sister Wife has documented the journeys of families involved in polygamous arrangements.
This season looked at five families: former members Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield; Sidian and Tosha Jones; newcomers Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis; Steve and Brenda Foley; and Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps as they deal with potential new sister wives and navigate through their existing relationships and marriages. While some dynamics work, others create more drama.
Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield, legally divorced after 13 years of marriage, started the season fresh, trying to build their lives along with their new sister wife, Roberta. However, the entry of another potential sister wife, Lea, who Garrick is currently courting, makes it difficult for Roberta.
In a confessional on Episode 1, Garrick revealed that Dannielle confided in him that they would need another sister wife apart from Roberta. She felt like a third wife would help her not feel alone when the Brazilian native spends time with her partner.
The Seeking Sister Wife star said:
"For me, I explained to her that if Bert's with Garrick, then I have someone to support me and we can do things together and vice-versa so we're not alone. I think that's why you get married, you don't wanna be alone right?"
Garrick understood all of the sister wives' standpoints and believed that while Roberta would want to spend time with him, it would also not be fair for Dannielle to be alone when that happens.
As far as Dannielle is concerned, she revealed that her "jealousy is not coming back." She said:
"I think that there will definitely be an adjustment with the third coming in and I think it will be maybe a little bit more challenging for Roberta being on the opposite end of it, you know?"
The Seeking Sister Wife duo revealed that they had been getting to know Lea, who is from California, for the past three weeks and have been bonding well with her. They said that she has a strong presence, is artistic, and "definitely a go-getter," and plans to meet her and her son from a previous plural marriage.
Although they thought it might be tough for Roberta, Dannielle revealed that there will never be a perfect time and they just have to get along with it.
Seeking Sister Wife on TLC saw a few of the former cast members make their appearance and three new families with different but equally interesting dynamics marking their debut this season. Together, they ensured an exciting storyline that gave viewers their dose of the good old drama.