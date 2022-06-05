What time will Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 episode 1 air? Release date, trailer and more details explored

TLC's Seeking Sister Wife is back with another season, owing to the tremendous success of its previous three seasons. Season 4 of the show will premiere on the television network on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET.

Over the years, the series has shed light on various polygamous families as they navigate their relationships and potentially seek new sister wives into the family.

Seeking Sister Wife will see some of the veteran cast members make an appearance and develop their story further for viewers to see.

A few more polygamous families are set to make their debut this season and bring some dramatic storylines into the picture. The good old drama will prevail, along with some love and laughter. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives."

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 details explored

Since its debut in 2018, Seeking Sister Wife has documented the journeys of families who have or are currently practicing polygamy in different ways.

The season, which is set to premiere on Monday, will look into three new families: Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis; Steve and Brenda Foley; Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps and returning cast members Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield; and Sidian and Tosha Jones; and their search for new sister wives to expand their respective families.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the fourth season will have 14 episodes, slightly longer than its previous installments. Season 1 of Seeking Sister Wife featured only seven episodes, followed by Season 2 and 3, that expanded to 12 episodes each.

The trailer released on May 27 teases the journey of all the families.

Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield, who are legally divorced after 13 years of marriage, will begin this season by courting a potential new sister wife, Brazilian native Roberta, and trying to bring her to the United States. The former couple "are still waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado this season."

Along with the Merrifield's, Sidian and Tosha Jones are back to continue their story on Seeking Sister Wife. They are seen long-distance dating potential Filipino sister-wife, Arielle. Sidian is worried that the new addition will be a way "out of his league," and that will affect his existing marriage.

Newcomers set to join include Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis practice polygamy with an exciting twist. April and Jennifer are legally married to each other, but both consider themselves Nick's wives and "to show their solidarity as a family."

Entering the same Seeking Sister Wife bandwagon are Steve and Brenda Foley, who have already experienced polygamy in the past. They will make their debut this season by potentially courting another sister-wife who is much younger than them.

The Epps family: Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps will also begin their story on Seeking Sister Wife. Marcus and Taryn are married, and the former is also engaged to India. They "are a plural family actively seeking another wife to join their group, but they have to overcome some growing pains."

Controversial couple Ashley and Dimitri Snowden will not be returning to the series and The Winder Family. The former couple was accused of alleged abuse and assault toward ex-sister wife Christeline, and the letter had announced their absence from the show through an Instagram post.

Fans of Seeking Sister Wife, who have cable access, can catch the season 4 premiere on TLC, owned and operated by Discovery. This installment, as well as its previous seasons, will also be streamed on Discovery+. Signups for the same can be done on their official website, where plans start at $4.99/month.

