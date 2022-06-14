Will courting potential sister wife Lea cause problems between Roberta and the Merrifields on Seeking Sister Wife?

TLC's hit series Seeking Sister Wife was back with yet another exciting episode on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. It explored different polygamous relationships in the one-hour episode. The show, which premiered on June 6, 2022, has already been widely watched and criticized by fans because of its concept and the nature of the relationships presented.

One of the five families involved in polygamy on Seeking Sister Wife is the Merrifields. Since the premiere, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield have been eyeing a potential sister wife to be added to the family. However, this doesn't sit well with the already existing Roberta, who finds adjusting to this situation difficult. She did express her concerns to her future husband this week.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives."

Fans react to Seeking Sister Wife potential sister wife Lea for the Merriefields

This week on Seeking Sister Wife, Lea finally arrived at the Merrifields house. Soon after her arrival, they called her potential second wife, Roberta, to pass on the good news. While their conversation seemed awkward, she claimed Garrick as her "king" in no time.

TLC Network @TLC Is jealousy going to be an issue?🤔 Don't miss a brand new episode of #SeekingSisterWife TOMORROW at 10/9c! Is jealousy going to be an issue?🤔 Don't miss a brand new episode of #SeekingSisterWife TOMORROW at 10/9c! https://t.co/XXhF85xFxU

Although Dannielle and Lea left to give them privacy, they were still skeptical of Roberta's presence in their lives. The potential third wife expressed concerns over her relationship with Roberta, stating that the latter wasn't very responsive to her.

Lea confessed that the Brazilian native never bothered to ask her questions and wasn't curious about her. She wondered if it was the language barrier or if Roberta didn't like her.

Lea even asked Dannielle if they had to slow down because of the Brazilian native and if her relationship with Garrick depended on how he was with Roberta.

Read on to find out what fans have to say about the same.

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 The Merrifield's not ready for Lea at all!! That's a train wreck waiting to happen! #seekingsisterwife The Merrifield's not ready for Lea at all!! That's a train wreck waiting to happen! #seekingsisterwife

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Lea has no idea she is being used by Dannielle! #seekingsisterwife Lea has no idea she is being used by Dannielle! #seekingsisterwife

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng #seekingsisterwife Danielle is being petty and messy af adding Lea to the mix Danielle is being petty and messy af adding Lea to the mix 😆#seekingsisterwife https://t.co/KvFN6KKejc

Prili ✌❤ @Apr1L1 Lea just wanna be on TV. She needs to get the heck outta there 🤣 #seekingsisterwife Lea just wanna be on TV. She needs to get the heck outta there 🤣 #seekingsisterwife

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead Danielle thinks she’s slick. And sadly Lea is a pawn in her little scheme #SeekingSisterWife Danielle thinks she’s slick. And sadly Lea is a pawn in her little scheme #SeekingSisterWife

Nikki Reacts @publicnikki It kinda seems like it brings Danielle joy to push robert’s comfort zone with Lea and also it seems like she is bashing Roberta when she compares Lea to Roberta. #seekingsisterwife It kinda seems like it brings Danielle joy to push robert’s comfort zone with Lea and also it seems like she is bashing Roberta when she compares Lea to Roberta. #seekingsisterwife

Laurel 🇺🇲 ♀️✝️💜💚💜 @missy1111114



Danielle is playing some games! Lea won't take any bs! Bert is pouty, but she will get away with it as Garrick adores her the most. #seekingsisterwife - Summary - MerrifieldsDanielle is playing some games! Lea won't take any bs! Bert is pouty, but she will get away with it as Garrick adores her the most. #seekingsisterwife - Summary - MerrifieldsDanielle is playing some games! Lea won't take any bs! Bert is pouty, but she will get away with it as Garrick adores her the most.

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng Danielle couldn’t wait to call Bert and show off Lea 🤣 #seekingsisterwife Danielle couldn’t wait to call Bert and show off Lea 🤣 #seekingsisterwife

Lea meets the Merrifields on Seeking Sister Wife

To expand their family, the Merrifields decided to take a trip to California to celebrate their love and meet their potential sister wife, Lea, a woman they've been courting. Garrick met the 30-year-old Lea on social media and hit it off instantly. The three of them then connected and began talking, after which they decided to court her officially.

Seeking Sister Wife couple Dannielle and Garrick picked Lea up from the airport to spend time together in person and tried bonding as a family to see if the situation worked in their favor. Garrick confessed that his first impression of Lea was that she was gorgeous.

In a confessional on Episode 4, Lea conveyed how she felt about meeting the Merrifields. She also revealed that although she was nervous, she was excited to get to know the family. She said:

“When they picked me up from the airport, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s so handsome.”

Lea wasn't new to a polygamous arrangement, as she was previously in a similar relationship that didn't work out. She continued to explain her preference for polygamous relationships and said:

“For me, polygamy is just a lifestyle choice. I’m not going it for any specific religious reasons. The dynamic of having multiple adults in the household is just the way I grew up. I’m just so used to it. I don’t think that I would be able to be in a singular relationship.”

While Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle was initially jealous of Garrick and Roberta's relationship, viewers were stunned to witness that it was her idea to introduce a third sister wife into the family. Garrick also revealed that the family took it as a sign from God to enter into a polygamous relationship.

However, Garrick's potential second wife, Roberta, hadn't been able to come to the United States due to her mother's health issues. Her absence from the family has made it even harder for her to absorb the introduction of a third sister wife into the family.

Along with the Merrifields, former cast members Sidian and Tosha Jones will continue their journey on Seeking Sister Wife. The new cast members who made their debut include Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis; Steve and Brenda Foley; Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps.

Keep watching Seeking Sister Wife on TLC to witness how their journey progresses.

