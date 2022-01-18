"Ray Fisher is a real hero": Fans slam Joss Whedon after director criticizes Justice League cast in an interview

Controversial director Joss Whedon has again found himself in hot water after criticizing the Justice League cast in a recent New York Magazine interview. The Buffy, The Vampire Slayer creator, refuted Cyborg actor Ray Fisher's accusation about Whedon's behavior during the DCEU film's reshoot.
In the interview, Whedon said that Fisher's claims were neither true nor "merited discussing." The 57-year-old filmmaker told Lila Shapiro of New York Magazine:
"We're talking about a malevolent force. We're talking about a bad actor in both senses."
Joss Whedon also addressed Ray Fisher's allegations about the removal of multiple Cyborg scenes from the storyline of the theatrical release of Justice League. Whedon said that the Cyborg storyline "made logically no sense."
He also claimed that Fisher acted badly in the removed scenes, which Zack Snyder directed.
Joss Whedon's rebuttal of Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher's claims about his abusive behavior during Justice League reshoots
Around 2020, Gal Gadot had spoken to the Israeli TV channel, N12, about her experience with Whedon. She said:
"I had my issues with Joss and I handled it. He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he will make sure my career is miserable."
In the New York Magazine interview, Whedon denied her allegations. He said:
"I don't threaten people. Who does that?"
Joss further claimed that it might have been a misunderstanding due to his "flowery" speech and Gadot not being a native English speaker. Meanwhile, Gadot responded to NY Magazine and said she "understood perfectly" at the time.
DC fans continue to blast Joss Whedon after the director denies Ray Fisher's claims
Whedon's recent comments received a massive outcry online as fans stood by Fisher's allegations. A multitude of tweets directed at the controversial filmmaker, alleged that Joss removed multiple scenes shot by Zack Snyder, which included actors of color.
A few fans pointed out how the removed scenes were replaced by "unnecessary" scenes featuring caucasian actors.
Several tweets also reiterated the multiple allegations against Whedon from the cast and crew of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Justice League. This includes Charisma Carpenter, who alleged that Whedon berated her during the actress' pregnancy and her religious faith before he fired her.
Joss Whedon on Zack Snyder fans
While addressing the online hostility he receives from Zack Snyder and DC fans, Joss said:
"I don't know who started it. I just know in whose name it was done."
He added that he was brought in to "fix" Justice League after Zack Snyder had to leave the project due to his daughter Autumn's demise.
Following Ray Fisher's allegations, Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation into Joss Whedon's behavior during the JL reshoot. While the studio did not disclose the results of the investigation, WB later informed that they had taken "remedial actions."
Multiple publications claim that the actions included Joss Whedon's removal from the Batgirl project, which is now being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Whedon's last project was The Nevers for HBO (which is owned by Warner Media). He served as the executive producer for the series and also directed a few episodes.