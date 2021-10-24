Fans want aespa's Giselle to apologize for lip-syncing a racial slur in video, idol’s agency puts clip on private 

In a video titled aespa 'Savage' Jacket Behind the Scenes, K-Pop idol Giselle was seen lip-syncing to a racial slur. The idol group is being managed by SM Entertainment and the agency made the video private following heavy backlash.
Fans have also sought an apology from Giselle over the incident and have slammed the idol for insentivity. The debacle which led to this major backlash sees Giselle, Karina, and Ningning vibing to SZA's song Love Galore.
In the video, Giselle was the one to mouth the n-word in the song and that made the rounds on the internet. The clip went viral on various social media sites, including Twitter.
Why are fans of aespa's Giselle seeking an apology?
The agency's move to make the video private instead of issuing a clarification has angered fans even further. They now want an apology from both the agency and the idol.
Many were hurt by Giselle's actions and wanted the star to show some sincerity towards them by apologizing wholeheartedly.
Fans also hoped that the issue could be settled effectively. They also elaborated on their responsibility to educate their favorite idols. They did not want to brush the incident under the rug and instead wanted aespa's Giselle to take responsibility for her actions.
Fans also asked those with access to Bubble, the fan interaction site, to let Giselle know the ramifications of her actions and to educate her. Some even pointed out that Giselle was exposed to western culture as she went to an international school in Japan.
Hence, they argued that the star was aware of how her actions would affect people. Hence, these fans felt it was imperative that she realize her mistake and apologize for the same.
Some aespa fans defended Giselle and claimed that she was just vibing to the song. However, others pointed out that this is a grievous error and cannot be ignored. Many also claimed that SM Entertainment must resolve this issue effectively if they hope to expand aespa's reach to the US.