Fans want Bella Poarch on the cover of GTA 6 after a recent photo shoot went viral

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch recently created a stir online after posing for a series of beach pictures.

Poarch initially poster the pictures on her Twitter, where she can be seen in a bikini and a ski mask.

Omw to rob a yacht🛥🖤 pic.twitter.com/n6z81a1xHy — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) February 23, 2021

She soon followed it up with another set of pictures, which was interestingly titled "If I was a GTA character."

If I was a GTA character pic.twitter.com/mbZ44TXGZo — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) February 24, 2021

In light of her caption, several Twitter users came up with a slew of responses in which they imagined Poarch as the cover girl for GTA 6.

With fans eagerly awaiting the release of a GTA 6, several opined that Poarch seemed perfect as the cover star for the next installment of Rockstar Games' popular franchise.

Twitter reacts to Bella Poarch x GTA

A former US Navy veteran, Bella Poarch is currently one of the most popular TikTok stars globally. She recently witnessed an unprecedented rise in following on TikTok. Today she has millions of followers on the platform, and her appeal has spread across the internet.

The 19-year old, who originally hails from the Philippines, endured a landmark 2020 as she became an overnight sensation after her viral "M to the B" TikTok video.

Her fame soon catapulted her into the limelight and led to catchy TikTok collaborations with Justin Bieber and other celebrities. She has also tried games such as Among Us.

From being embroiled in an alleged controversial tape with Tyga to sharing her heartfelt struggles with depression and PTSD, Poarch's journey so far has been replete with its fair share of ups and downs.

Nevertheless, Bella Poarch is currently in the fourth position on most-followed TikTok accounts. Marginally behind Addison Rae and Charl D'Amelio.

Given her thriving social media presence, several Twitter users expressed their thoughts on her recent GTA photoshoot:

grand theft auto? cars aren't the only thing u take without permission bc u also stole my heart — matt | sparkling nacho (@sparklingxnacho) February 24, 2021

Imagine her as the gta 6 protagonist, I'm down with that. — GitRaccoon (@GitRaccoon) February 24, 2021

I guess we can start robbing banks together and be Bonnie & Clyde — SVN Rival (@r1valxfn) February 24, 2021

There it is! Looking forward to GTA 6... — HaehTypes (@haehtypes) February 24, 2021

Perfect loading screen for GTA lol — Moon 🌑 (@PVivic) February 24, 2021

Kawaii GTA 😎 — #1 llamacorn song on YouTube 🏆 (@toyfantv) February 24, 2021

I bet you thought I was joking. pic.twitter.com/66d7bIaRNv — Stardust (@StardustThePony) February 24, 2021

Her overall persona in her recent photoshoot has led fans to believe that she might make an ideal GTA 6 cover girl.

As unlikely as it may seem, with TikTok stars continuing to make waves online, Poarch as a GTA 6 cover girl is an outcome that does not feel too far-fetched today.