Fantasy Island season 2 episode 10 recap: A tale of two couples

Fantasy Island returned with a new episode on April 17, 2023, bringing another set of intriguing fantasies entwined with some drama on the titular island. The episode saw Roselyn Sanchez's Elena Roarke trying to make things work smoothly between two couples, who are neighbors in real life with an unsteady dynamic between them, while trying to enjoy their ideal fantasies. This was also one of the most intense episodes in terms of fantasies.

Titled War of the Roses (And the Hutchinsons), this episode featured an older couple in the form of Vivian and Lou and a younger couple, Seth and Natalie, both with their respective problems in life. The synopsis for the episode read:

"A middle-aged couple and a younger couple arrive separately with their own unique fantasies. All is going well until the couples discover they’re sharing the island; turns out they’re feuding neighbors. The Island forces them into a magical, winner-takes-all competition that reveals unexpected alliances and unravels complicated relationships. Meanwhile, Javier and Roarke finally have a conversation about their relationship."

This episode also saw Elena and Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez) have an unexpected discussion, something that they had put off for quite some time.

This episode of Fantasy Island is available for streaming on Hulu.

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 10 recap: Fantasies can be deceiving

Fantasy Island has time and again depicted how the fantasies that people think they want are not the ones that they need. This is something that is very prevalent in this episode of the show.

The episode began with Seth and Natalie arriving on the island. The couple is young and successful in their respective lives, but they haven't been happy for a long time. They have been trying for a child for a long time, and being unsuccessful, they have forgotten how to enjoy their lives. Their fantasy was to only forget about this phase of their life and go back to the time when they were enjoying things.

As Elena gave them their dream vacation, the couple finally started to bond and enjoy their time, disturbing their neighbor in the process. It turned out that their neighbors on the island were the same as their real neighbors, Vivian and Lou.

Vivan and Lou wanted to enjoy a good retirement. Vivian’s fantasy was to read under her favorite tree, something she could not do after her neighbors cut it down. The neighbors since then have shared a bitter bond.

The fantasy island soon revealed that they have to make peace with each other to overcome their individual struggles. Things did not go as planned as the two couples engaged in a bitter fight, resulting in them breaking each other's fantasies by reminding each other of their individual struggles in real life. Things got so out of hand that Elena had to intervene.

They slowly made peace with each other as they engaged in a friendly game. As the couples realized what they were lacking weren't the things that they did. Natalie and Seth decided to give themselves a break from all their worries and move back to the city. Lou and Vivian decide to buy an RV and take a journey across the country, living their best lives till they cannot anymore.

Fantasy Island concluded with this resolution, leaving viewers waiting for more drama next week.

