Fantasy Island season 2 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more

Fantasy Island season 2 is all set to return with a new episode this week. The popular reboot of the original series of the same name has become very popular over the past couple of years. The past few episodes have seen many interesting guests and stories unfold, and the upcoming episode is all set to do the same with a new trio of Sue, Jenna, and Brooklyn.

Titled MJ Akuda & The 1st, 2nd, And 3rd Wives Club, this episode of Fantasy Island will premiere on May 8, 2023, at 9:00 pm EST on FOX. The upcoming episode will guest star Gabrielle Byndloss, Gillian Vigman, and Camille Guaty. The plot of this episode is extremely interesting and should provide some subtle drama for the Island crew as well.

Fantasy Island @FantasyIslandTV Revenge is sweet, but will these women take it too far? Revenge is sweet, but will these women take it too far? https://t.co/LCaH3qXnd2

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 13 will also be available for streaming on Hulu from the next day onwards.

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 13 plot: The three wives on a revenge spree

Fantasy Island @FantasyIslandTV A sneak peek to hold you over until Monday! 🏝️ A sneak peek to hold you over until Monday! 🏝️ https://t.co/KS6d6X0Hbc

While so many comedy films have used this trope before, it promises to appear in an all-new light on the upcoming episode of the FOX show. The plot will follow three women, all of whom have been married to a charming doctor at some point and have had their hearts broken. They come to the island in hopes of seeing the doctor feel what they felt after their respective heartbreaks.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show, as released by FOX, reads:

"Sue, Jenna and Brooklyn are the first, second and third wives of Gavin, a charming doctor who’s made a fortune selling all-natural vitamins — and broken all of their hearts along the way. Now, they all share the same fantasy: they want Gavin to understand — to feel for himself — the pain he’s caused them all."

It continues:

"Meanwhile, Roarke brings Ruby’s youngest daughter, MJ, to the Island to help Ruby remember who she is. And, hopefully, keep her from disappearing into the ocean forever with Isla… as a mermaid."

Of course, the drama with the guests is always interwoven with that of the island staff, the latest one involving Ruby (Kiara Barnes) and her desire to leave the land for life as a mermaid. The events in the upcoming episode should also test the head of the island, Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez).

More about Fantasy Island

The popular American fantasy drama television series is a reboot and continuation of the FOX series of the same name from 1977. Created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, Fantasy Island follows various guests who come to the titular island to engage in their deepest fantasies, often with eye-opening results.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Takinq place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, althouqh they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enliqhtened and transformed throuqh the maqical realism of Fantasy Island."

The series stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez as the main actors alongside Daniel Lugo, Gabriela Z. Hernández, and Alexa Mansour in recurring roles.

All the episodes of Fantasy Island are available for streaming on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes