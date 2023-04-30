Fantasy Island season 2 episode 12 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

Fantasy Island season 2, the latest season of the American fantasy drama series, is all set to air episode 12 on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the Fox TV Network. Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain are the developers of the fascinating series, which has become quite the fan favorite over the previous season due to its arresting storylines.

Followers of Fantasy Island have been quite curious to see what the brand new 12th episode of the series' current season has in store for them, especially after Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11, titled Peaches and the Jilted Bride, had some gripping incidents.

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 12 has been titled Girlboss, Interrupted

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 12 plot explored

Scheduled to arrive on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the 12th episode of the Fox series' 2nd season has been titled Girlboss, Interrupted. The director and writer for the upcoming episode have yet to be disclosed by the network. The official synopsis for season 2 episode 12, Girlboss, Interrupted, given by Fox, reads as follows:

"The island gives single mom Courtney the ability to read minds in order to impress her charismatic boss; Roarke is worried that Ruby is becoming more and more distant and enlists Javier to help."

The brief official description for episode 12 provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what the upcoming episode will bring to the table, and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the new episode will be full of some pretty intriguing sets of events as viewers will witness single mom Courtney getting blessed by the island with the ability to read minds so that she can impress her charming boss.

The new episode will also show Roarke getting extremely worried about Ruby becoming more and more distant. In the episode, she will also be seen enlisting Javier to help her with the tricky situation. Thus, viewers of the show are in for an interesting new episode.

What happened last time on the show?

In the preceding episode of the show's season 2, titled Peaches and the Jilted Bride, the audience saw Laura, a jilted bride still in her wedding dress, arriving on the island after being heartbroken as her would-be husband stood her up at her altar. Her arrival resulted in her reconnecting with Peaches, who was her imaginary childhood friend.

In the episode, viewers also saw Isla returning and reconnecting with Ruby. The previous episode also showcased Isla revealing to Ruby the complex past between Roarkes and her people.

Take a closer look at the cast list for Fantasy Island season 2

The intriguing cast members for the show's second season include:

Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke

Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda

John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier

Daniel Lugo as Segundo

Gabriela Z. Hernández as Dr. Gina

Alexa Mansour as Helene

Season 2 of the show was first released on Fox on January 2, 2023. The show's official description reads:

"Takinq place at a luxury resort, fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled, althouqh they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions -- both big and small -- that keep one awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enliqhtened and transformed throuqh the maqical realism of Fantasy Island."

Don't forget to catch episode 12 of Fantasy Island season 2, which will arrive on Fox this Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

