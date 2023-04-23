What time will Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11 air on FOX? Release date, air time, promo, and more details

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11 will air on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) on FOX. This American fantasy drama is a sequel and continuation of the 1977 series of the same name. The show premiered on August 10, 2021, with the second season being announced in November 2021. The show is set in a luxury resort on an isolated island where out-of-the-box fantasies requested by guests are fulfilled.

The show stars, Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier, Daniel Lugo as Segundo, Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda, Gabriela Z. Hernández as Dr. Gina, Alexa Mansour as Helene, and numerous others in guest roles.

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11 has been titled Peaches and the Jilted Bride

The episode will follow the heartbreaking tale of a jilted bride who arrives on the island still in her wedding dress but gets stood up by her fiance at the altar. Meanwhile, Ruby will learn about the troubled past between "her people and Roarkes."

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Jilted bride Laura arrives on the island still in her wedding dress, having just been stood up at the altar; Isla tells Ruby about the complicated past between her people and the Roarkes."

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 10 brief recap

The show's previous episode was titled War of the Roses (And the Hutchinsons). It was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Lisa Quintela.

The episode followed the story of two couples arriving separately on the island. While the Roses were young and of African descent, the Hutchinsons were middle-aged and Caucasian. Both couples had their own unique fantasies.

Meanwhile, Javier and Roarke finally got to talk about their complicated relationship.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"A middle-aged couple and a younger couple arrive separately with their own unique fantasies; Javier and Roarke finally have a conversation about their relationship."

War of the Roses (And the Hutchinsons) aired on April 17, 2023.

What is Fantasy Island about?

Created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain for Fox, Fantasy Island follows the guests of a luxury resort on a secluded island as they get their wishes magically fulfilled by the power of their surroundings. Its protagonist, Elena Roarke, is the grand-niece of Mr. Roarke from the original series that aired from 1977 to 1984.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the 'what if' questions -- both big and small -- that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires, and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

It further states:

"Serving as steward of this mysterious island is ELENA ROARKE (Roselyn Sanchez, 'Devious Maids,' 'Grand Hotel'), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed"

Fantasy Island season 2 episode 11 will air on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) on FOX.

Poll : 0 votes