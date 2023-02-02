Since its premiere in 2021, The White Lotus has quickly climbed ranks to become one of HBO Max's flagship franchises. It was also featured twice on the American Film Institute's list of the top ten shows of the year, once in 2021 and again in 2022. Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is a dark comedy drama anthology series.

The series derives its name from the fictional resort chain, White Lotus, which serves as the primary location where the story unfolds. The show essentially follows a bunch of rich vacationers, enjoying time away from their busy lives. However, the picture-perfect landscape is marred by the darkness and complex baggage they themselves carry.

The series was originally meant to be a six-episode limited series. However, the critical acclaim and commercial success it received prompted the producers to turn it into a multi-season anthology series. With two successful seasons already under its belt, the show was greenlit for a third season in November 2022.

While The White Lotus focuses on human nature and relationships, the landscape also plays a very important role in its story. The pristine spots have a sense of calmness to them, which initially attracts rich vacationers for a peaceful getaway. However, as the story progresses, the locale itself plays a pivotal role.

We have already seen the series cover Hawaii and Sicily in the two seasons respectively, and can surely expect another picturesque week-long luxury getaway hosted by the White Lotus Resorts in season 3.

From Bora Bora to Seychelles, 5 places so stunning they are perfect for The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus chain of resorts has till date utilized properties of the world renowned Four Seasons chain of hotels and resorts. If the trend is to be followed through for their third season, it is safe to speculate that the new location will once again be a Four Seasons property.

1) Maldives

Kuda Huraa in North Male Atoll, Maldives (Image via American Express)

Maldives is no doubt one of the most beautiful places to unwind. With a number of luxurious retreats on private islands, the island nation regularly features among the list of luxury getaways. There is a sense of calmness in living in the middle of the sea, paired with the azure sky above.

If used as a location for the next season of The White Lotus, the indistinguishable line where the sea and sky meet on the horizon also makes for a very compelling metaphor of human nature, the thin line between outward calmness and internal turmoil.

From what we have seen so far, the previous locations have featured pristine beaches and clear seas which makes Maldives a great option to go for next.

2) Golden Triangle Region, Thailand

Golden Triangle Region, Thailand (Image via Four Seasons)

Thailand has always featured on various lists featuring luxurious getaways over the years. The country has a thriving tourism culture supported by beautiful landscapes and extensive wildlife. One of the best places to shoot the upcoming season of The White Lotus could be the Golden Triangle Region in Thailand.

Located on the border of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, the area offers seclusion from everyday hustle and bustle, a beautiful terrain lined with exotic bamboo forests along with a thriving ecosystem.

Compared to other hotspots in Thailand, this serves as a better option as a potential location for the next season of The White Lotus, as it offers all the luxury paired with a sense of a proper retreat to relax, something that most vacationers in series are looking for.

3) Seychelles, East Africa

Petite Anse Beach in Mahe Island, Seychelles (Image via Fabio Achilli)

Seychelles is an archipelago of islands in the middle of the Indian Ocean, off the coast of East Africa. Like the Maldives, it also offers a 360 degree view of the unending sea and one of the most luxurious experiences from Four Seasons, which has been the choice of resorts that The White Lotus has gone for till now.

Located on the Petite Anse Bay in Mahe island of the Seychelles, Four Seasons has an expansive tropical resort that spreads across 180 hectares. Lined with beautiful fruit trees, the landscape is truly hypnotizing. This isolated island has the potential to serve as the next location for the series to focus on.

4) Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora in French Polynesia (Image via Tahiti Tourisme)

Bora Bora is another island location that has a sense of isolation that no other terrain can offer, and it comes as a very natural option for a weeklong getaway.

The island is part of the Leeward Island group of French Polynesia, and offers a majestic view of a turquoise lagoon encircled by coral reefs along with Mt. Otemanu rising from the center of the island.

The islets have multiple luxury accommodations that are the perfect getaway spots to relax and unwind from the daily hustle of modern civilization.

5) Istanbul, Turkey

The Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey (Image via Unsplash)

Adding variation to the list, which has been dominated by island locations, is the Bosphorous Strait located in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the narrowest strait navigated by international vessels, connecting the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, which in turn opens up to the Mediterranean Sea.

The location is lined with settlements for the most part, but still offers a naturally beautiful sight and an overall great experience.

The city has been a host to multiple empires and cultures and is immensely significant from a historical perspective. This significance, paired with the beautiful view of the Bosphorous, makes Istanbul a very promising location to shoot the next season of The White Lotus.

It also offers a bit of variation to the secluded beachside setting that the show has adopted till date.

