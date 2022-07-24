[Watch] Prithvi Shaw gives fans a glimpse of his holiday in Maldives

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw is currently enjoying some time off from cricket by holidaying in the Maldives. The opener gave fans a glimpse of his vacation with his recent Instagram story on Sunday (July 24).

The 22-year-old shared a short video in which he can be seen chilling by the ocean. Shaw is staying at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, which is a beachfront hotel in the Furanafushi Islands.

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.

Shaw captained the Mumbai team during the Ranji Trophy 2022 earlier this year. He led the side to the final of the season. However, they suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash.

The right-hander managed 355 runs from six matches during the season at an average of 35.50. While he slammed three half-centuries, he failed to convert them into big scores.

Shaw played some impactful knocks for Delhi Capitals (DC) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He mustered 280 runs from his 10 appearances.

He was diagnosed with typhoid during the competition and had to miss several matches because of the same.

Prithvi Shaw has fallen down the pecking order for a Team India opening spot

Shaw's last appearance in international cricket dates back to July 2021. The talented youngster showed a lot of promise by slamming a fine century on his Test debut in 2018 against West Indies.

However, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan seem to have pipped Shaw in the pecking order and he hasn't been able to find a place in India's squad in all three formats lately.

The player has also had issues regarding his fitness in the past. He came under the scanner after failing to clear the yo-yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of this year's cash-rich league.

