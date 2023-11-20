Baz Luhrmann's Faraway Downs recently premiered at the SXSW Sydney Festival and will be available for the viewers on Hulu, Star+ and Disney+ from 26 November, 2023.

The film comes fifteen years after Baz Luhrmann's movie "Australia", a captivating story about love, war, and the challenges faced by Australia's Stolen Generations set in the remote Northern Territory starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman as the leads.

This ambitious series tells the epic tale of the original movie "Australia" in six parts. Here's everything you should know about this exciting new series.

Faraway Downs: Unveiling a Fresh Perspective on Australia's Outback Drama

Faraway Downs can be seen as a six-part redo of the movie "Australia". This new series takes the original romantic drama's storyline and adds some twists.

What makes Faraway Downs different is that it includes extra scenes from the original movie, even an alternate ending. In the original ending, the Drover and Lady Sarah Ashley, played by Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman, survive the Japanese bombing of Darwin. They then ride off into the sunset with the Indigenous child Nullah, portrayed by the charming 12-year-old Brandon Walters.

Baz Luhrmann, during the pandemic-induced pause in the production of "Elvis", found himself with plenty of unused footage from "Australia" - a whopping 2.1 million feet of film stored in his garage. That's when the idea struck him: why not turn it into a serialized TV series for the streaming world?

The result is Faraway Downs, a six-part series named after the vast outback cattle property where much of the story unfolds. It recently premiered at the closing night of the SXSW Sydney Screen festival and is set to hit Hulu, Star+, and Disney+ on November 26th.

Luhrmann, famous for his distinctive approach to filmmaking, didn't shy away from the idea of a longer series with Faraway Downs.

He did not hesitate to make it four hours long by reworking on the idea and adding scenes that were initially left out. This means viewers can enjoy a more extended and immersive experience with the story.

In 2022, Luhrmann explained that this new series would offer a fresh perspective with additional layers and nuances. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich expressed excitement about diving into the ranch's stories and watching them unfold.

What makes the series truly unique is that it didn't go through the usual process of shooting new scenes for the series. Instead, it cleverly reorganized and utilized scenes from the original "Australia" film to present a new angle on the story, much like what Zack Snyder did with "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

Fans can also expect to be treated to more of Mandy Walker's beautiful cinematography and Catherine Martin's meticulously researched period costumes. So, get ready for a revamped journey into the Australian outback with "Faraway Downs."

Faraway Downs Cast: Familiar Faces Return to the Australian Outback Saga

The lineup for Faraway Downs mirrors the familiar faces from Australia. You'll see Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Brown taking on the role of King Carney, Brandon Walters playing Nullah, and Ben Mendelsohn stepping into the character of Captain Dutton, just like in the original film.

Faraway Downs Unveiled: A Tale of Love, Struggle, and Indigenous Heritage in the Australian Outback

Faraway Downs follows the story of Lady Sarah Ashley, played by Nicole Kidman, an English aristocrat who heads to the vast Australian Outback to sort out issues with her husband and sell a massive million-acre cattle ranch named Faraway Downs.

Set in pre-World War II Australia, the plot revolves around Lady Ashley teaming up with a tough cattle drover, played by Hugh Jackman, to defend her ranch from a ruthless cattle baron, portrayed by Bryan Brown.

The narrative also emphasizes the significant role of Nullah, an Indigenous Australian child, shedding light on the sincere consequences of the government's "Stolen Generations" policy.

The series which will be available on Hulu, Star+ and Disney+ from 26 November, 2023.