Farrah Brittany discusses her "sensitive" split playing out in Buying Beverly Hills season 2

Farrah Brittany is a distinguished real estate agent and a vibrant presence on the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills. The 35-year-old recently confirmed her split from fiancé Alex Manos in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. In an interview published on March 19, she shed light on the situation playing out on season 2 of the show and said:

"Very sensitive subject to be playing out on TV, but it is what it is."

The couple, whose engagement became the talk of the town during the first season of the reality show, decided to part ways after getting engaged in November 2022. The post-split developments feature in Buying Beverly Hills season 2, which aired on Netflix on March 22, 2024.

Buying Beverly Hills' Farrah Brittany states that she and Alex Manos "weren't seeing eye to eye on a few things"

Farrah Brittany spoke to the publication and reflected on her breakup. She stated that the duo had not been "seeing eye to eye" on a few things and decided to go their separate ways. However, she clarified that there was no "bad blood" between them and said:

"I guess it was a slow sort of unraveling of two people that love each other very, very much, but actually weren't seeing eye to eye on a few things…We decided to go our separate ways, unfortunately, but no bad blood there, and I'm just focusing on me and my family. I don't have -- and work -- the energy to be thinking about much else right now."

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 sheds light on the equation between the duo, providing an insider look into the dynamics of their relationship. The breakup between Farrah Brittany and Alex Manos unfolds against a backdrop of significant family and professional developments in the latest installment.

Farrah's personal life is deeply intertwined with her family's presence in the real estate industry, particularly through her work at The Agency, led by her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky.

Her family dynamics, especially the separation between her mom, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, adds another layer to the narrative in Buying Beverly Hills. Mauricio and Kyle are seen discussing Farrah in one of the teasers and the former says that the 35-year-old "likes to hide her emotions a lot." Kyle agrees and says:

“She always has…I'll test it a little bit and ask, and then I can tell if she's in the mood or not; sometimes she'll quickly open up and share. Other times, she'll be very short with the answer and I'm like, 'OK.' Trying to respect that. It's just hard. I just want her to be happy."

Further, in a confessional, Mauricio states that "the relationship is stalled right now."

“I know Farrah wants the fairy tale, but the reality is that marriages are difficult, and I'm really glad and proud that Farrah is taking her time trying to figure out what to do, because marriage is a huge commitment and even the best marriages sometimes don't work," he says.

Farrah Brittany has established herself as a leading real estate agent in Beverly Hills, with a deep-seated passion for the industry that dates back to her childhood.

Alex Manos, on the other hand, is known for his success as a car dealer and as the owner of Beverly Hills Car Club. His professional background and relationship with Farrah have piqued the interest of fans, contributing to their eagerness to know more about the current dynamics between the duo.

Fans can stream Buying Beverly Hills season 2 only on Netflix.