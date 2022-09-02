"Next year will be our last year": Fat Mike hints at possible NOFX break up on Instagram

American punk rock band NOFX are likely to break up in 2023.

The band’s lead singer Fat Mike Burkett hinted at the possibility in response to an Instagram comment. The band’s lead singer and bassist “Fat Mike” Michael Burkett on August 31 said “next year will be our last year.”

The band is yet to officially announce the breakup. However, Fat Mike was certain when he wrote about the band’s plans to break up next year.

An Instagram user “edward_ceasernhands” asked Mike if the band would ever have a performance in Canada, to which Fat Mike said:

“Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….”

Fat Mike confirms that NOFX's last show will be in Los Angeles

Fat Mike also gave details about the venue of their last show in response to another fan. A different fan asked if the band would play in Los Angeles before breaking up and Mike said:

“Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

NOFX 2022 Tour Dates

NOFX has upcoming shows for their Punk in Drublic Festival with several stops in Canada. The band have upcoming shows that are in support of their fifth album Punk in Drublic, which was released in 1994, through Epitaph Records. The title of the album is a spoonerism of "Drunk in Public".

The album peaked at number 12 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and received positive reviews and is now considered a classic punk album. The album gained its gold record status six years after its release. Following are the tour dates for the punk band's upcoming shows.

September 3 -- Edmonton, AB, Canada at Punk In Drublic Fest - Expo Center.

September 4 -- Abbotsford, BC, Canada at Punk In Drublic Fest - Tradex.

September 16 -- Montreal, QC, Canada at MTELUS.

September 17 -- Québec, QC, Canada at Agora du Vieux Port.

September 24 -- Worcester, MA, US at Punk In Drublic Fest - Palladium Outdoors.

October 1-- Baltimore, MD, US at Punk In Drublic Fest - Port Covington.

October 2 -- Asbury Park, NJ, US at Punk In Drublic Fest - Stone Pony Summer Stage.

December 2 -- Melbourne, Australia at Good Things Festival 2022.

December 3 -- Sydney, Australia at Good Things Festival 2022.

December 4 -- Brisbane, QLD, Australia at Good Things Festival 2022.

More about the band

NOFX was formed in 1983 and splitting up the next year would mean that the band will get disbanded on their 40th year anniversary. The band’s lineup consists of vocalist and bassist Fat Mike, guitarist Eric Melvin, drummer Erik Sandin and lead guitarist El Hefe. They released fourteen studio albums, sixteen extended plays and various seven-inch singles.

The band rose to popularity with their fifth studio album Punk in Drublic in 1994. The album was the only release from the band to receive gold certification from RIAA.

In February 2021, the band released their latest studio album titled Single Album. In 2008, the band broadcast their own show on Fuse TV titled NOFX: Backstage Passport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave