Lifetime's new thriller flick, Fatal Family Reunion, is set to premiere on LMN on Friday, November 25, 2022. It tells the story of a young woman named Sloane, who returns to her family house after several years.

Once there, a number of shocking events unravel as Sloane discovers many disturbing secrets. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Fatal Family Reunion:

''Following news of her stepmother’s death, Sloane returns to her family manor for the first time since she left years ago. She is greeted by her brother, David, their housekeeper, Wendy, and her selfish stepsiblings, Blake and Lexi.''

The description further reads:

''When the family’s will reveals that Lexi is the majority inheritor, Blake is outraged, and mysterious deaths begin to occur. Determined to figure out what is happening to her family, Sloane uncovers a dark secret that could mean the end of her family as she knows it.''

The movie features Alexandra Augustine in the lead role alongside many others portraying important supporting roles. Fatal Family Reunion is helmed by Li Dong and written by Geoffrey Gunn.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the cast of the film.

Fatal Family Reunion cast: Alexandra Augustine stars as the protagonist in upcoming thriller movie

1) Alexandra Augustine as Sloane Harrington

Alexandra Augustine stars as the protagonist Sloane Harrington in Fatal Family Reunion. Sloane returns to her family house, following which a number of creepy and bizarre events unfold. Viewers can expect Augustine to deliver a powerful performance in this challenging role.

Apart from Fatal Family Reunion, Alexandra Augustine has appeared in minor roles in films and shows like Unlocking Christmas and Ruby and the Well.

2) Brett Geddes as David Harrington

Actor Brett Geddes plays the role of David Harrington in the upcoming thriller flick. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but based on the synopsis, Geddes seems to be playing Sloane's sibling in the film.

As an actor, Brett Geddes is known for starring in Candy Cane Christmas as Adam Grand. He was also featured in a couple of episodes in The Boys and an episode of The Warehouse.

3) Stephanie Herrera as Wendy Bouchard

Stephanie Herrera dons the role of Wendy Bouchard in Fatal Family Reunion. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Herrera's other acting credits include Bury the Past, Living in a Global Village, and A Fistful of Molars, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the new Lifetime thriller also features various others essaying significant supporting/minor roles like:

Paige Evans as Lexi Klein

Bradley Hamilton as Blake Klein

Brittany Rae Robinson as Ellie Harrington

Nancy Hood as Avery Harrington

The official trailer for the film offers a glimpse into Sloane's chaotic life as she returns to her family house after many years. The network describes the story as ''sibling rivalry.'' It doesn't give away too many key details about the plot but establishes its grim tone that fans of Lifetime thrillers will be familiar with.

Don't forget to catch Fatal Family Reunion on LMN on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

