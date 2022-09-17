Fatboy Slim UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

English musician and DJ Fatboy Slim has announced a 11-date UK tour scheduled for March 2023. The tour, dubbed the 'Y'all Are The Music, We're Just The DJs' will begin on March 2, 2023, at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle and conclude on March 25 the same year at the Bournemouth International Centre. Fatboy Slim will also make stops in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, Brighton, London, and Cardiff throughout the tour.

Speaking about the tour, Cook said:

"Coming out of COVID I have played many different types of shows from arenas to the Gas Tower at Glastonbury and I just find the closer I am to the audience the more I love it... this is what this tour brings."

Tickets for the shows will be available on Fatboy Slim's website beginning Friday, September 23.

Fatboy Slim March 2023 Tour Dates

March 2 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

March 3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

March 4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

March 9 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

March 10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

March 11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

March 15 – Brighton, Centre

March 17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

March 18 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

March 24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 25 – Bournemouth, International Centre

Fatboy Slim to host a new festival in Somerset called the All Back To Minehead

Earlier this year, Fatboy Slim announced a new festival in Somerset scheduled for this November, called All Back To Minehead. The inaugural edition of the festival will run from November 18 to 21 at the Butlin's Minehead resort.

The festival will feature DJ sets from Groove Armada, DJ Paulette, and actor-turned-DJ Idris Elba, as well as Jodie Harsh, Dance System, Horse Meat Disco, Flava D, Raw Silk, Bklava, and Syreeta, among others. Eats Everything will perform a History of Rave theme set, while The 2 Bears will host their own rave space.

In a statement about the festival, Fatboy Slim said:

"We've got an arena, we've got a club and loads more venues. It's my intention to play as many sets in as many of them as possible."

Additionally, Fatboy Slim is currently working on a new documentary to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Big Beach Boutique party. Last month, the DJ announced the documentary on Rebecca Judd's Apple Music 1 show and explained how he "has revisited the party in his brain quite a few times."

He said:

"And just the idea of what's happened to me and my life over the last 20 years, how the scene and music business has changed in the last 20 years. And yeah, it's quite nice to take stock. So rather than counting down the days until doing this, I've been taking stock of what it means to come back and do it 20 years later."

The DJ, who originally goes by Norman Cook, during the interview, highlighted the "good-natured chaos" of the party. The party witnessed over 250,000 ravers, which was twice the size of Brighton's population. They gathered on the beachfront for the free event on July 13th, 2002, to watch Fatboy Slim. The rave has been described as the "biggest event the UK has ever seen."

