Fate: The Winx Saga takeaway- The magic of friendship over magic of witches

Fate: The Winx Saga returned to Netflix with its sophomore season on September 16, 2022, bringing back the story of Bloom Peters (Abigail Cowen) and her fellow fairy friends. Despite the show's shaky start a year ago, the second season has significantly improved to nearly avoid every stumbling block that slowed down the first season.

The second season of Fate: The Winx Saga was a winner in almost every way, but faltered a little due to how predictable the show's genre is, something that even this much-improved second season could not break away from. One of the things this season did much better than the previous one was to shift the focus of the story from one character to the ensemble cast of the show. This did prompt critics to comment on how the series lacked the time to tackle so many plotlines, but in another way, it left behind many lessons, especially on friendship.

All seven episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga dropped on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Fate: The Winx Saga- How did the story set up an awe-inspiring example of friendship?

It is not uncommon for fantasy stories to feature strong, almost exemplary, bonds of friendship. This is the norm in stories like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Percy Jackson. This helps cement a more concrete narrative while also giving the creators room to explore multiple plotlines and character arcs.

The previous season of Fate: The Winx Saga did feature as many characters as this one, but the focus lingered primarily on Bloom and her exploits. This season changed that by not only exploring multiple scenes of the characters together but also by exploring the arcs of the individual characters.

From the first episode on, there is the constantly looming support of the friends behind one another. This is not only limited to Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), and Aisha (Precious Mustapha), but almost all the members of the cast.

This season featured multiple collaborations between the girls, starting from the rescue of Silva in the first episode. The presence of a new and more menacing threat in the form of Rosiland could be one of the factors that pushed the girls together, but despite that, it is great to see this emphasis on friendship.

The support of friends in this season of Fate: The Winx Saga is not limited to the physical and magical realms; it is also great to see the girls pick each other up emotionally, as the show delves deep into the gimmicks of the teenage years amidst world-threatening issues.

Finally, the last fight was also a collaborative effort between everyone. Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), who initially seemed to be on the opposing side, turned out to be helping out while working as a double agent. Her final intervention was crucial to the downfall of Sebastian, who almost succeeded in taking away Bloom's powers.

After Beatrix's intervention, it was only with the power of all of them together that they were able to beat Sebastian. All of this, along with the lingering theme, made the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga all about friendship.

All the episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga are streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far