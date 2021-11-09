‘Father Christmas Is Back’ Review: Another joyless Christmas foray that wastes its talented cast

Everyone loves the holidays. It could be because of the moments spent with family, the presents received or the festivities that the holidays bring. However, Netflix’s Father Christmas Is Back is a Christmas ornament best left off the tree.
For starters, Caroline Christmas (yes, that is her name in the movie) has her family over for a happy and memorable Christmas. However, she micromanages every aspect of the holiday which eventually leads to disaster.
To make matters worse, her dead-beat father arrives after a twenty-seven year absence with his fiancé. This leaves Caroline stressed with the prospect of trying to entertain her family and make the holidays enjoyable.
Most holiday films have a sense of magic that makes their audience watch until the end, but the same cannot be said of this Netflix Christmas movie.
Why 'Father Christmas Is Back' stumbles
‘Father Christmas Is Back’ adds nothing original to its genre
What makes an engaging story that can stand the test of time? Is it a well-written plot? Is it likeable characters?
Father Christmas Is Back has none of those facets and it adds nothing to the Christmas movie lore. Like most Hallmark movies, this is a standard Christmas film meant to bring others together.
However, this film is so forgettable, viewers won’t remember or even care enough about the subplots. With that being said, it’s easy to overlook this among other holiday classics this season.
The film is predictable
Much of the film only revolves around the family bickering with each other.
When they aren’t bickering there’s always easily avoidable melodrama that adds nothing to develop the characters.
To Hallmark movie’s credits, those films at least have heart even if it is towards the ending. FCIB is a Christmas movie that sticks with conventions to the point that the audience can spot all of the same tropes.
‘Father Christmas Is Back’ lacks purpose
One might say that the film's purity may lie in its attempt to make viewers appreciate the family that is around them, and FCIB manages to get this right. However, there are so many other films like this that it makes it hard to see its true purpose.
The film could be improved if it didn’t succumb to its superficial tone and jaded characters. However, it seems like a missed opportunity. Likewise, it’s very doubtful that this film will be remembered for anything notable in the years to come.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.
Q. Did you like 'Father Christmas Is Back'?
Yes
No