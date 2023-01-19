Netflix's Fauda season 4 is set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3 am ET. The popular Israeli series centers around a retired soldier who's forced to return to work to protect his homeland after discovering that a notorious terrorist who was believed to be dead is still alive.

The first season premiered in 2015 and received high praise from viewers and critics. It stars Lior Raz in the lead role, along with several others playing crucial supporting roles.

Fauda season 4 on Netflix is a much-awaited watch

A short trailer of Fauda season 4 offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events in protagonist Doron's life. It teases a dangerous mission the Israel Defense Force is about to undertake. Although not many key details about the plot are revealed, it sets the tone for the much-anticipated fourth season.

In the upcoming season, viewers can look forward to a new plot involving activists from Hezbollah and Palestinian militants from West Bank. Not much else is known about the plot of season 4.

After the devastating events of season 3, protagonist Doron is gutted following his termination from the unit. With several exciting events left to be explored, it'll be fascinating to see the direction the series takes in the latest season.

The new season reportedly features twelve episodes, which are expected to premiere on the same day, January 20, 2023.

The show's first four seasons have received highly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise majorly directed towards the intriguing storylines, characterizations, and powerful performances by the actors, among other things. The show airs in Israel on the Yes network.

More details about Fauda cast and plot

Fauda tells the intriguing story of an Israeli soldier named Doron, who is brought back from retirement to hunt down a terrorist. The thriller series explores the numerous challenges that Doron and his unit face as they desperately seek to protect their homeland while battling numerous militants and terrorists. Here's a brief description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''After retiring from the Israel Defense Force, Doron is working on a vineyard. He gets roped back into active duty, though, upon learning that an enemy who Doron thought his unit had killed is still alive and plans on attending his brother's wedding.''

The synopsis further states:

''Doron rejoins the IDF team with the intention of going under cover at the wedding, but the plan goes awry when the team's cover is blown. That sets into motion a chaotic chain of events and leads IDF into a manhunt to locate and kill the squad's target.''

The show stars Lior Raz in the lead role of Doron. Raz has been impressive throughout the series and has received high praise from fans and critics for his fiery performance in the lead role. Apart from Fauda , the Israeli star has appeared in Hit & Run, Operation Finale, and many more.

The rest of the cast includes Hisham Sulliman, Inbar Lavi, Amir Boutrous, and many more.

You can watch Fauda season 4 online on Netflix on Friday, January 20, 2023.

