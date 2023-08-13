FC Barcelona: A New Era season 2 on Prime Video- Release date, synopsis, and more

FC Barcelona: A New Era became an instant hit among viewers when it was released in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Almost a year later, season 2 of the popular series will premiere on the streaming platform on September 6, 2023.

FC Barcelona: A New Era focuses on a resurging Barcelona team following the departure of some of their ace players like Lionel Messi. The first season focused on how new manager Xavi (also a former player of the club) undertook the responsibility of transforming the club following a period of difficulty.

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre-Season Friendly

The second season will follow up on how Xavi handles the successes and failures of managing one of the largest football clubs in the world in his second season as manager.

The official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Futbol Club Barcelona has enjoyed the best football in the world throughout its history. However, these past few years haven’t lived up to the club’s reputation. After having won every title as a captain, Xavi Hernández is chosen to manage the new project and recover the style and success of the old days."

FC Barcelona: A New Era is one of the best football series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. They have also churned out some hit sports docu-series like All or Nothing earlier which has received a lot of critical acclaim.

The second season of FC Barcelona, A New Era will be streaming across more than 240 countries and regions around the world via Prime Video.

FC Barcelona: A New Era offers a sneak peek into how the club functions

FC Barcelona is one of the biggest football clubs in world football. They have enjoyed resounding success, with five Champions League trophies to their name and winning their domestic league title a whopping 27 times.

They are also the record holders in winning their domestic Cup championship, Copa Del Rey, which they have won 31 times to date. The hit Amazon Prime Video series offer fans an in-depth look into the helm of affairs at the club.

The second season of the documentary picks up where the first season left off. The first season of FC Barcelona: A New Era, which debuted in December 2022, highlighted how Xavi came to lead the first team and quickly changed the squad's fortunes.

This second installment highlights the fantastic chemistry between the team and their coach and examines the advancement of some of the most significant individuals on the roster.

The new season of the docu-series will also feature some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the club. Players like Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong, along with youngsters like Gavi and Pedri, will be featured heavily.

More about FC Barcelona: A New Era

Exclusive scenes of Xavi and his team taken before, during, and after significant matches from the previous season are featured in the second season of the docuseries. Viewers will be able to see how much effort was put into reconstructing the first team and be impressed by the excellent performances of the young, talented players who helped the squad win both the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga.

As Barça returned to the top of Spanish football by winning La Liga last season, fans flocked to Spotify Camp Nou, rekindled by their team's success and eager to watch some fantastic football.

FC Barcelona: A New Era will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2023.