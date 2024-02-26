Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1 "Clay" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1 is returning with a known colorway in the shoe market soon. The practical yet modish footwear chooses a "clay" colorway for the upcoming drop.

The sneaker is based on a knit upper and a neoprene collar, offering practicality while the bungee lock system adds further flairs to the sneakers. The designer of Fear of God, Jerry Lorenzo focuses on the creative part while the functional features of Adidas make the sneakers a suitable fit for sports and lifestyle section.

Some media outlets like House of Heat reported that the Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1"Clay" colorway is coming on March 3, 2024, while its official confirmation is yet to be announced. The shoe will be retailing for $250.

Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1 "Clay" sneakers are slated to be released in the coming months of 2024

The collaboration between Fear of God and Adidas has brought a distinctive basketball shoe named 'The One'. Jerry Lorenzo, the Fear of God designer, blends his creative prowess with Three Stripes' practical design in this shoe, creating sophisticated yet functional footwear.

In 2023, the duo launched the carbon colorway, which was introduced by Fear of God on their website,

The Fear of God Athletics One Model is uniquely positioned at the intersection of fashion and sport. Fear of God style codes are visible in the low profile shape and sculpted translucent rubber outsole.

It further reads,

The shoe is crafted in a premium knit upper with a neoprene collar, an ankle bungee with toggle, no-sew TPU film overlays, and a Lightstrike midsole to deliver elite comfort. Iconic branding is evident in the 3-Stripes molded cage that takes inspiration from the adidas Predator cleat archive. An embossed adidas logo on the toe, and a black bar embossed with the Fear of God logo on the heel.

Previously, the clay colorway has been incorporated by the Fear of God on the Adidas Rivalry 86 low, offering a reputation on 'The One' iteration. Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1 "Clay" sneakers are constructed in knit upper, boasting practicality and modish appeal.

This neoprene collar was added to the snuggish knit upper, making the sneakers a perfect fit for both athletes and lifestyle sections. The Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1 further adds the tri-stripes at the lateral part of the design of the molded cage.

The sneakers embody a monochromatic colorway in clay shade which gets a distraction with the black bungee lock at the collar and the logo of Fear of God on the heel.

The outsole of Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1, further, incorporates the same color palate in a slightly light shade. The translucent outsole boasts a herringbone design to ensure better traction while the midsole features light strike technology, offering a better cushioning system.

The branding can be seen on the toe and heel sections, adding a bold appeal to the sneakers. As per the media outlet, House of Heat, and other similar publications, the Fear of God Adidas Athletics 1" Clay" colorway will be released on March 3, 2024, with a price tag of $250. However, the official notice is yet to be confirmed.