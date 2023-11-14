Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12 will be released together on Sunday, November 19, at 9 pm (ET) exclusively on AMC. It's uncertain what will be laid out in the last two episodes of the series that will conclude The Walking Dead spin-off that first started airing in 2015.

Fear the Walking Dead has stated that Alicia's real fate—that is, whether Troy killed her—will become clear in these two episodes. It will also require the dedication of everyone who survived to protect PADRE, therefore, it's possible that some well-known figures may lose their lives defending it in the most recent conflict.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12: Everything we know so far

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12 release date and time for all regions

The last two episodes of the spin-off series, Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12, will air simultaneously on AMC. Here are both the episode's release dates, times, and corresponding time zones for each location.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 19 , 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, November 19, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, November 19, 2023 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, November 20, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 20, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, November 20, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, November 20, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Monday, November 20, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET, Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12, titled “Fighting Like You” and “The Road Ahead,” will be accessible to stream on AMC and AMC+.

A few days before their planned airing, the series' episodes would be released by AMC+. Conversely, the network has decided to run the remaining episodes of the series on both AMC and AMC+ concurrently. The ad-free version of AMC+ is $8.99 a month or $83.88 a year. The normal version is $4.99 a month. This version does not have a yearly option.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 10: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 10, “Keeping Her Alive,” disclosed Troy's scheme to use a zombie herd to destroy the community, much as he had devastated the Ranch in season 3 of the series. The episode also hints at the impending confrontation between Troy and Madison as she searches for her daughter, Alicia.

When the episode comes to a close, Tracy informs Madison that Alicia Clark was slain close to Forth Worth when she was close to being executed. Tracy flees as Strand comes to halt the execution, and all of the walkers emerge from the frozen earth.

Furthermore, the petrol station now looks like a demolished battlefield. Plenty of individuals on Troy's and Madison's sides had died due to the conflict in the episode, but Troy escaped. While everyone else tries to get back on their feet, Madison borrows the SWAT van in order to locate Troy and Tracy, who escaped.

What to expect from Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12

Expand Tweet

A new teaser trailer for the two-part finale of Fear the Walking Dead has surfaced (via WotNot), revealing Troy's scheme to use an army of the dead to attack PADRE during their last battle with Madison.

Furthermore, the teaser indicates that Troy Otto is taking these actions in an effort to, once they beat Madison, provide a better life for his daughter Tracy. After that, a scene of the two enemies fighting is shown, preparing the audience for their big showdown.

Madison's determination will be put to the test in Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episodes 11 and 12, which will also show whether or not she finds peace after the lives of her kids were taken away. If they fail to come in tandem at the last minute, Troy's attack on PADRE, which is anticipated to be a serious danger, might wipe out our heroes.

These two episodes will mark the end of the spin-off series and hopefully give a satisfying conclusion to all the characters. Viewers can catch the two-part finale on AMC this Sunday, November 19, at 9 pm ET.