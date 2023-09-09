The Walking Dead: Complete chronological watch order explained

The world of The Walking Dead (TWD) has expanded over the past 12 years, growing from a single series into a multi-title franchise. With spin-offs like Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and more, it's easy to get lost in the vast universe of adventures involving the undead.

Be it seasoned fans or newcomers to the world of walkers, deciphering the chronological order of these shows can be a bit daunting.

How to watch The Walking Dead franchise in chronological order

1) Fear The Walking Dead: Seasons 1 - 3

The watch order begins with Fear the Walking Dead, a prequel to the main series. The first three seasons of this spin-off give viewers a glimpse into the early days of the zombie apocalypse. While Rick Grimes is still in a coma, the Clark family and their allies navigate the chaotic onset of society's collapse.

2) TWD: Seasons 1 - 8

TWD Seasons 1 through 8 follow Rick Grimes and his group as they face not only the undead but also other survivors. During this period, alliances are formed, and formidable foes like the Governor and Negan emerge.

3) Fear The Walking Dead: Seasons 4 and 5

Between TWD Seasons 8 and 9, there's a substantial time jump. Seasons 4 and 5 of Fear TWD take place during this gap, introducing new characters and challenges to the mix.

4) TWD: Season 9, Episodes 1 - 5

As viewers rejoin the main series, season 9 brings significant changes. With a six to seven-year time jump, Rick Grimes and his group face new struggles and betrayals in the post-apocalyptic world.

5) Fear The Walking Dead: Seasons 6 and 7

While the main series takes a brief break, Fear TWD Seasons 6 and 7 keep the action going, delving into the challenges faced by Alicia Clark and her group during TWD's Season 9 time jump.

6) Tales of TWD: Season 1

Tales of TWD adds a unique twist to the narrative with its anthology format. It explores various characters' stories at different points in time, providing valuable insights into their experiences during the apocalypse.

7) TWD: World Beyond: Seasons 1 and 2

TWD: World Beyond offers a fresh perspective on the zombie apocalypse, following a group of teenagers a decade after the outbreak. This spin-off introduces the enigmatic Civic Republic, a major player in the franchise's future.

8) TWD: Season 9, Episodes 6 - 16

Returning to the main series, we witness the aftermath of the significant events in the first five episodes of Season 9. As Alpha and the Whisperers enter the picture, the balance of power shifts.

9) Fear The Walking Dead: Season 8

Fear TWD Season 8 bridges the gap between TWD Seasons 9 and 10. With a seven-year jump into the future, it brings us up to date with the main series' timeline.

10) TWD: Seasons 10 - 11

Finally, Seasons 10 and 11 bring about the epic conclusion of the original series. Emotions run high as viewers bid farewell to beloved characters and prepare for the future of the franchise.

11) TWD: Dead City: Season 1

With the main show wrapped up, it's time to dive into new spin-offs. Dead City reunites Maggie and Negan in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, setting the stage for a fresh chapter in the TWD universe.

12) Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live

The latest spin-off of TWD is set to begin streaming from September 10, 2023, onwards. In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, fans can look forward to a unique and unexpected setting: France.

Daryl is leaving behind the familiar landscapes of the United States and venturing across the Atlantic to the birthplace of the walker apocalypse, where he will meet a brand new cast of characters, and get entangled in new storylines.

The Ones Who Live is still shrouded in mystery, but promises to add more layers to the intricate timeline of TWD.

Navigating the timeline and various shows of the TWD universe may seem challenging, but with this guide, both newcomers and fans are well-equipped to explore this post-apocalyptic world in the right order.