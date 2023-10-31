What happened to Morgan in The Walking Dead? Explained

Lennie James portrays Morgan Jones as one of the first members of The Walking Dead. He was introduced to fans and Rick Grimes in the first episode of the original series. Following that, Morgan had guest appearances in one episode each of seasons 3 and 5 before he went off to join Alexandria.

Morgan's appearances in seasons 3 and 5 marked his season 6 debut of the show, and he also became a regular thereon. He fought with Negan as a key participant in the Savior War, but he chose to seek his own path and explore the world.

This made it possible for him to go to Fear the Walking Dead, where he assumed a more prominent role. This occurred after Morgan left Rick's gang at the conclusion of season 8 of The Walking Dead and returned to the main cast of season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: Morgan Jones’ journey

Morgan introduced Rick Grimes to the world of the zombie apocalypse and taught him the ropes of walking-dead combat. He left the show after several years, almost escaping from the mayhem in Alexandria and the surrounding areas to join Fear the Walking Dead.

The goal is to get together in Atlanta once Rick and Jones part ways. Rick keeps his word to speak with him every night, but he never gets a response via the radio. He also attempts to advise Morgan to avoid Atlanta after he learns that the undead have taken over the city.

During an emergency run in season three, Rick, Carl, and Michonne come across a guy firing shots at them while standing on a rooftop. This was established to be Morgan, but his experiences have had a significant negative impact on his mental health.

He tells Rick that the weak have been handed down the world by narrating the tale of how he was unable to murder his wife, which ultimately results in his son Duane's demise. He turns down their invitation to stay in the prison because he anticipates a high death toll.

Season 5, when he is spotted on the train tracks that lead to Terminus, is when Morgan makes his next appearance. After some time, he finds Father Gabriel's church and the letter Abraham left on a map about Rick Grimes being needed by the world. This lets Morgan know that his pal is still living.

In season six, Morgan has a special episode called Here's Not Here. This episode thoroughly explores the factors that shaped Morgan into the person fans know him to be. A guy named Eastman teaches him the method of Aikido defense, which introduces him to the book The Method of Peace. The book says:

"Completely avoid killing, even the most evil person."

This profoundly changes Morgan, and he realizes how valuable life is. However, it comes back to bite him, quite literally, when the Wolves he encountered and failed to kill infiltrate Alexandria.

Morgan contributes significantly to Alexandria up to the conclusion of season 8. After the fight with Negan, Morgan goes to Jadis' Heaps and stays alone. Then, despite his friends' best efforts to persuade him to stay, he chooses to go from Virginia.

Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season reveals that Morgan has transitioned to this show. The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead is running, and Morgan was still alive and thriving till episode 5 of season 8 of the series.

Viewers can catch FTWD and TWD on AMC.