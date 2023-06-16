Walking Dead’s Negan reveals which "bad*ss" he'd want for company in a zombie apocalypse

The Walking Dead's Negan is built to be the "one who knocks," to quote the other massive AMC franchise. However, when asked about which NFL player he'd want to bunker down with in a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested world, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in the show, revealed his pick. Here's who he chose and how he put it:

"Dick Butkus. I mean, he's just a human bada**. He doesn't even need a weapon. He can scare the zombies with a look. You know I'd be backing away."

Who is Dick Butkus?

Dick Butkus at NFL Draft - Red Carpet

Dick Butkus' name is one that isn't easy to forget, but who was the man behind the name? Butkus came from the infantile stages of the Super Bowl era. He played for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early 1970s as a middle linebacker. If one can imagine an old-school, hard-hitting defensive missile of the era, they'd be thinking of Butkus.

Good Morning Football @gmfb What to expect from "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and which NFL player or coach would @JDMorgan pick to have by his side during a zombie apocalypse What to expect from "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and which NFL player or coach would @JDMorgan pick to have by his side during a zombie apocalypse https://t.co/Uc2UssoYZd

In every year of his career sans his final one, the linebacker earned at least a vote for an award ranging from MVP to All-Pro to Pro Bowl. At the end of his career, he reached the Pro Bowl six times and made the All-Pro first team five times. He played in 119 games and recorded almost 50 total turnovers, between fumbles and interceptions.

Offenses feared him. Even in his old age, Butkus isn't afraid to go after the Packers and other trending teams.

Who is Negan's favorite football team?

Pete Carroll at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Negan, or rather, the actor who plays him, comes from Seattle and, predictable, loves the hometeam. In his lifetime, his team reached the Super Bowl in 2005, 2013, and 2014, winning a championship with Russell Wilson. They also traded the Super Bowl-winning quarterback away and now Jeffrey Dean Morgan is watching the team rapidly reload with Geno Smith.

2022 wasn't a Super Bowl-winning year for the franchise, but might have felt that way as the team traded away Russell Wilson to the bewilderment of the entire league. However, the Seahawks had the final laugh in January when they were in the playoffs while their former franchise quarterback was still wiping the tomotoes off his uniform.

Now, as 2023 season winds up in the wake of the NBA championship, Wilson hopes to win the next round of the intraconference rivalry. Will Negan's actor be left with a smile or a frown at the end of the season?

