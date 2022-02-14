"Burrow's gonna be carried off the field by unicorns" - Bears legend brutally trolls Bengals O-Line in Super Bowl 2022 prediction

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has impressed many with his ability to make plays happen despite an offensive line that has failed to protect him. Many are quick to blame the offensive line's woes for Burrow's knee injury in his rookie season.

Chicago Bears legendary player Dick Butkus, who has become quite the social media personality as of late, had something to say about the Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

"Some of you snowflakes didnt get my analogy, so let me put it in terms you may get. The Rams D is gonna keep hurling puppies and kitties like cincys o-line has never experienced and if they dont protect Joe B., he's gonna be carried off the field by unicorns."-via@thedickbutkus

Butkus' post on Twitter may have been a bit unconventional, referencing kittens, puppies and even unicorns, but it's easy to see where he is going with his tweet.

Cincinnati's offensive line is going to need to do a much better job at protecting their franchise quarterback on Sunday if they have any chance at lifting the Lombardi Trophy by the end of the night.

How bad is the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line?

Dick Butkus may have taken an unconventional approach to addressing the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line, but there are facts to prove just how horrific the squad has been.

Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other quarterback in the NFL (51 times in 16 regular-season games). That didn't stop when the postseason began, as he has been sacked 12 times in the playoffs, including nine times against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round.

So what is Burrow's secret to still getting the ball down the field with an offensive line collapsing in front of him? The answer is his uncanny ability to escape.

Burrow's athleticism has helped him lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

Now, Burrow and his offensive line will be lining up across from a Los Angeles Rams defense that had the third-most sacks in the National Football League this season with 50, one fewer than the number of times Burrow was sacked this season.

The winner of Super Bowl LVI will be contingent upon how well (or poorly) Cincinnati's offensive line can protect Joe Burrow.

