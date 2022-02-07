The 3 Best Super Bowl Betting Promos for Bengals vs. Rams

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will likely be the biggest single-day sports betting event of the year. This means the top online sportsbooks will be doing everything possible to bring in as much as action as possible. It also means the top apps will be rolling out a wide range of Super Bowl promos and bonuses, offers spanning free bets, risk-free wagers, and odds boosts.

With a great opportunity to grab so many different Super Bowl promos, let's take a look at the three best overall deals and how to sign up ahead of kickoff.

FanDuel: Bet $5 Win $280 Cash on either team to win Super Bowl 56

The 3 Best Super Bowl Betting Promos

Three of the top sports betting app specials include FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, and Barstool Sportsbook. Each operator will take a different approach with its Bengals vs. Rams specials, but all three apps provide great value for prospective bettors.

No matter which way bettors in legal sports betting markets go, there will be $1,000s in potential bonuses available on the game.

FanDuel 56-1 Super Bowl Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook will offer its biggest and best football odds boost of all time for the Bengals-Rams game. With 56-1 odds for Super Bowl 56, new players will be able to wager $5 for a chance to win $280. With a $10 first deposit, bettors will have access to this cash bonus, which can be easily accessed within the hours following the game.

FanDuel also provides players with odds boosts on game and player prop markets, making it a must-have pick ahead of kickoff.

Click here and get 56-1 FanDuel Sportsbook odds for a chance at a $280 cash payout.

Barstool Sportsbook $56 Free Bets, $1,000 Risk-Free

Barstool Sportsbook will bring two different Super Bowl promos to the table before kickoff. The app provides a $1,000 risk-free first bet to all new users on point spreads, moneyline, and over/under wagers.

While this is a strong special, it's also backed up by a free $56 bet to those who sign up ahead of the game. This 1-2 punch could potentially unlock big wins on the big game.

Click here and use Barstool promo code KEEDA56 to get a $1,000 risk-free Super Bowl bet and a $56 free wager

DraftKings 56-1 Odds, Chance at $1 Million Free Bet

Like FanDuel, DraftKings will run 56-1 odds with a chance to bet $5 for a $280 bonus on the Bengals or Rams to win. This, too, presents big value, though the DraftKings promo does not pay out in cash. Instead, it pays out with seven $40 free bets, totaling $280.

While this offer isn't quite as a good as the FanDuel deal, it remains aggressive -- and it pairs up with a $1 million free bet special. DraftKings will offer five different players a $1 million free Super Bowl bet. Those who don't win will have the opportunity to pull free bets from a $5 million pool to use on Rams-Bengals.

Best of all, a simple $5 first deposit will qualify players for both offers.

Finally, look for the DraftKings app to feature game and player prop odds boosts along with same game parlay specials and risk-free bets.

Click here to get DraftKings 56-1 Super Bowl odds and the chance to win free bets

BetMGM SB: $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

