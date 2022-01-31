Joe Burrow could become only third QB in NFL history to achieve incredible feat with Super Bowl win

After Sunday's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be joining an elite group of men who have won national championships and Super Bowls.

Back in 2019, Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to a national championship over Clemson. He also won the Heisman Trophy that same year.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Joe Burrow was drafted to a team that went 2-14 before he arrived — the worst record in the NFL.



He tore his ACL during his rookie year & the Bengals only won 4 games.



Now just a year later, Burrow & the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.



INSANE 🤯

Joe Burrow was drafted to a team that went 2-14 before he arrived — the worst record in the NFL.He tore his ACL during his rookie year & the Bengals only won 4 games.Now just a year later, Burrow & the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.INSANE 🤯 https://t.co/1YXjeS3TyF

If Joe Burrow and the Bengals defeat the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl, he will become only the third quarterback in NFL history to accomplish a college football national title and a Super Bowl.

in 1969, Joe Namath led the New York Jets to their one and only Super Bowl victory over the highly favored Baltimore Colts.

Namath guaranteed a victory over the Colts, and boy did he deliver! The Jets' 16-7 win still stands as one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. Joe Burrow defeating the Chiefs will go down as a great upset, too, because of the huge comeback.

Namath, who played football in Alabama, had previously helped lead the Crimson Tide to the 1964 national championship.

Another elite Joe that Burrow would join on the list is Joe Montana. Montana also won a national championship at Notre Dame in 1977 and won four Super Bowls as a quarterback for the San Fransicio 49ers.

Joe Burrow may also accomplish something that a lot of players haven't accomplished, and that's winning the Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl.

Heisman winner Joe Burrow may also win the Super Bowl

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

There have been 18 Heisman winners to play in the Super Bowl, the last being Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers, who lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

That might also have been the last time that two SEC quarterbacks faced each other in the Super Bowl. Newton went to Auburn and Manning to Tennessee. Burrow went to LSU and Matthew Stafford went to Georgia.

There have been 10 Heisman winners who have won a Super Bowl. The last Heisman winner to also win a Super Bowl was running back Reggie Bush, who won a Super Bowl in 2009 with the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Brown @MattBrownCFB No quarterback has won the Heisman, a national title and the Super Bowl.



Joe Burrow now has a chance to do it all in three years. No quarterback has won the Heisman, a national title and the Super Bowl.Joe Burrow now has a chance to do it all in three years.

The last quarterback to win the Heisman and a Super Bowl was Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett, who won the Heisman in 1970 when he played at Stanford. The only other quarterback to do both was Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys. Staubach won the Heisman when he played for the Naval Academy.

Joe Burrow will be in an elite class if he manages to pull this off. The Rams will more than likely be heavy favorites coming into the game, but the pressure doesn't seem to bother Burrow.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has handled the pressure so far like a champion. It'll be interesting to see how he deals with it when it comes to playing his first Super Bowl.

Edited by Piyush Bisht